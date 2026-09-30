Italy lineup vs. France: Predicted XI for UEFA Nations League clash with Michael Kayode and Pio Esposito among young Azzurri stars

Two decades after defeating France in the 2006 World Cup final, Italy will meet Les Bleus - and their new boss Zinedine Zidane - once again for a UEFA Nations League fixture on Friday.

After making a false start at home to Belgium, the Azzurri won their second League A Group 1 game earlier this week, and returning coach Roberto Mancini will now seek back-to-back victories on the road.

Brentford full-back Michael Kayode finally made his senior debut in Monday's 4-1 win over Turkey, getting his name on the scoresheet while putting in an impressive shift along the right flank.

Kayode's former Azzurrini teammate Pio Esposito was also among the goals, taking his tally to six from just 11 international appearances so far; having started alongside brother Sebastiano in Bursa, he will hope to lead Italy's attack at Stade de France.

Moise Kean and Gianluca Scamacca must compete with the Espositos for selection up front, while Mancini may make some changes elsewhere.

Ten of his initial 34-man squad missed the Turkey game and stayed behind to train at Coverciano, but the likes of Inter Milan star Nicolo Barella and Roma defensive rock Gianluca Mancini could now return.

Several spots are up for grabs, with Riccardo Calafiori aiming to supplant Matteo Ruggeri at left-back; young guns Alessandro Romano and Issa Doumbia are threatening Nicolo Fagioli's place in midfield.

One constant among the churn is captain Gianluigi Donnarumma; the 27-year-old goalkeeper is set to win his 86th international cap.

Italy possible starting lineup: Donnarumma; Kayode, Mancini, Bastoni, Calafiori; Barella, Fagioli, Tonali; Raspadori, P. Esposito, Cambiaghi

> Click here to see how France could line up for their UEFA Nations League clash with Italy