France lineup vs. Italy: Predicted XI for UEFA Nations League clash with captain Kylian Mbappe sidelined by injury

Twenty years on from their infamous World Cup final, France and Italy will reconvene for a UEFA Nations League contest on Friday, when the hosts must make do without their captain and all-time top scorer.

After Kylian Mbappe injured himself while netting the winner against Turkey, Rennes striker Esteban Lepaul started up front when they beat Belgium on Monday.

Ousmane Dembele was restricted to a cameo role in Brussels, but he could be among several familiar faces to return, after new boss Zinedine Zidane made nine changes against the Belgians.

With a schedule featuring four competitive games in just 11 days, Zidane may also recall Adrien Rabiot and Michael Olise, the latter of whom emerged from the bench to score Les Bleus' winning goal.

Several Italy-based players are set to be involved for the hosts: AC Milan skipper Mike Maignan is the French number one, Manu Kone could join Rabiot in midfield, while Pierre Kalulu will vie with Jules Kounde to start at right-back.

Inter Milan's Andy Diouf and Lucas Da Cunha of Como both made their full France debut earlier this week, with the former being selected at left-back; a midfielder by trade, Diouf has often played on the right flank for Inter.

With Ibrahima Konate and William Saliba both unavailable, Jeremy Jacquet partnered Maxence Lacroix in central defence against Belgium, but Ballon D'Or nominee Dayot Upamecano will hope to start in Paris.

France possible starting lineup: Maignan; Kalulu, Upamecano, Lacroix, Truffert; Cherki, Kone, Rabiot; Olise, Dembele, Doue

> Click here to see how Italy could line up for their UEFA Nations League clash with France