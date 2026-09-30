Man City found guilty: Pep Guardiola breaks silence on 114 Premier League charges verdict

Pep Guardiola has taken to social media to support Manchester City after his former club were found guilty of breaching Premier League regulations on 114 occasions.

Four days after an initial report by The Athletic, it was confirmed by the Premier League on Tuesday evening that Man City had been found guilty by an independent commission.

Man City are said to have arranged "sham contracts" with a number of commercial partners in an effort to hide widespread funding that enabled them to comply with the relevant financial regulations.

The Premier League adds that the club published misleading accounts to artificially inflate their revenue.

Although the charges are in relation to activity between 2009 and 2018, Guardiola arrived at the club in 2016 and spent the next decade delivering trophy after trophy.

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Guardiola shows support to Man City

During the back end of his reign at the Etihad Stadium, Guardiola suggested that he would leave Man City should it become apparent that the club's hierarchy had lied to him over any alleged illegal activity behind the scenes.

However, despite the guilty verdict that was delivered on Tuesday, Guardiola is seemingly waiting to see how his former employers fare with an appeal.

On social media, the Spaniard said: "I want every single Manchester City fan across the world to know I am here; more than ever.

"I am, always have been, always will, be behind my club, my owner, my chairman, Ferran [Soriano], the players, staff, [manager] Enzo [Maresca] and you, our unique supporters.

"Let me be clear: we will get through this together.

"I love you all."

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What next for Man City?

Man City have been given a deadline of Friday, October 2 to officially appeal the decision, but that step is regarded as a formality.

While they, and everyone within football, await the next development, Man City will continue to play their fixtures, starting with a trip to Liverpool in the Premier League on October 10.

Preceding that, Maresca will speak to the media, faced with the prospect of a barrage of questions over matters that occurred prior to his arrival.