Lionel Scaloni confirms stance over Argentina contract talks ahead of Bolivia friendly

Argentina head coach Lionel Scaloni has confirmed he plans to extend his contract with the national team.

La Albiceleste are going through a period of change following the retirements of Nicolas Otamendi and Lionel Messi, the latter of whom will make his final appearance in a friendly against Benin on October 6.

There had been concerns that Scaloni would also leave his position after he appeared to cast doubt on his future after the World Cup.

However, it was recently reported that the Argentina Football Association (AFA) are confident of agreeing new terms with the 48-year-old, whose current deal will expire at the end of 2026.

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Scaloni addresses Argentina contract talks

Scaloni has now added further hope to a new agreement, explaining there is a "willingness" to extend his eight-year tenure.

"I spoke briefly with President Tapia to see if we can move forward and reach an agreement," Scaloni told reporters on Tuesday as per Marca.

"We have these matches ahead of us, but it's just a matter of reaching an agreement. The willingness is there, and that's what's important.

"I'm determined to continue, eager to keep going, and ready to reach an agreement. When we have something, we'll announce it."

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Argentina to begin run of three friendlies

Scaloni was speaking ahead of Wednesday's friendly against Bolivia, Argentina's first outing since losing 1-0 to Spain in the World Cup final on July 19.

They will then take on Burkina Faso on Saturday before turning their focus to Messi's farewell game on Tuesday.

Scaloni has already confirmed that Messi's number 10 will not be handed to another player until the Inter Miami star has officially brought the curtain down on his international career.

However, he has already made a decision as to who will replace Messi as captain, handing the honour to Atletico Madrid defender Cristian Romero.