Real Madrid transfer news: Chema Andres reveals whether he is thinking about Bernabeu return

Brighton & Hove Albion star Chema Andres has admitted that he would like to return to Real Madrid in the future.

The 21-year-old arrived at the Amex Stadium from Stuttgart in the summer as a relative unknown after just one season in the Bundesliga.

However, within the space of a month, it has become apparent that the Seagulls have signed a potential world star.

In 200 minutes of football for Brighton, Andreas has impressed in victories over Manchester United at Old Trafford in the EFL Cup and a 3-0 win over Arsenal in the Premier League.

Such is his stature and level of his performances that the Spain Under-21 international has already been dubbed as the 'new Rodri'.

© Imago / Action Plus / Roger Evans

Andres open to future Real Madrid return

Prior to his transfer to Stuttgart, Andres had spent seven years contracted to Real Madrid, the majority of his time coming in the academy setup and 'B' team.

In an interview with COPE's Tiempo de Juego, the former Los Blancos player was quizzed on whether he would like to represent the La Liga giants in the future.

He said: "Hopefully I’ll return in the future, but right now I’m not thinking about that."

Andres was restricted to just 37 minutes of football across three appearances in 2024-25 in his first stint with Real Madrid.

A total of 41 appearances were made after his switch to Stuttgart, his displays during the last campaign leading to Brighton paying in the region of £19m for his signature.

© Imago / Crystal Pix

Can Brighton keep emerging stars?

Whether Brighton can keep their emerging stars may depend on if Fabian Hurzeler stays at head coach in the long term.

Manchester United have already been linked with a move for the German should they part ways with Michael Carrick.

Brighton would then naturally have concerns that players would follow Hurzeler out of the Amex Stadium exit door.

Andres has a contract at the South-coast outfit until 2031.