Newcastle United transfer news: Nick Pope plans 'revealed' amid struggles under Matthias Jaissle

Goalkeeper Nick Pope is allegedly prepared to play hardball with Newcastle United over his future.

Having racked up 131 appearances for the Magpies since 2022-23, Pope is viewed as one of the club's most important players across recent years.

However, the arrival of Lukas Hornicek from Sporting Lisbon has led to the England international dropping down the pecking order under Matthias Jaissle.

Although the 34-year-old has spent time on the substitutes' bench this season, there is the possibility that he may not feature for the club again due to the presence of fellow new signing Ewen Jaouen.

Nevertheless, as per Football Insider, that will not necessarily force Pope out of St James' Park.

© Imago / NurPhoto

How does Pope see his Newcastle future?

The report suggests that Pope is prepared to see out the remainder of his contract, which expires at the end of 2026-27.

Pope is seemingly interested in becoming a free agent in order to dictate the next phase of his career.

Despite a January exit remaining possible, Pope's preference is to spend the rest of the campaign in the North-East.

Theoretically, Pope will have his pick of clubs due to the attraction of signing a homegrown talent on a free transfer.

At the same time, the former Burnley star will want to play regular football at the back end of his career.

© Imago / Newcastle United manager Matthias Jaissle in August 2026.

Newcastle facing losing players as free agents

Earlier this week, the owner of a Europa League club revealed that he had plans to sign another Newcastle player who is coming to the end of his contract.

At this point in time, the contracts of Fabian Schar, Dan Burn and Jacob Murphy are also due to expire in the summer.

While negotiations could be held with at least one of those players, Newcastle chiefs face the prospect of losing several experienced players without generating transfer fees.