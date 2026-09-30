Cristiano Ronaldo leaves Portugal camp 21 goals short of 1,000 landmark

Cristiano Ronaldo has left Portugal's Nations League camp with his international future suddenly uncertain - just days after revealing that scoring his 1,000th career goal in national-team colours would represent a "beautiful story".

Ronaldo confirmed on Wednesday evening that he had departed the Portugal camp in Denmark following talks with Portuguese Football Federation president Pedro Proença and a press conference given by head coach Jorge Jesus.

The 41-year-old stopped short of announcing his international retirement, instead promising that he would explain "the truth" behind his decision at a later date.

However, his exit leaves immediate uncertainty over whether he will add to his record 234 Portugal appearances - and whether one of the final personal targets of his extraordinary career can still be achieved in the way he wanted.

Ronaldo currently has 979 official senior goals for club and country, leaving him 21 short of the 1,000-goal landmark.

Ronaldo wanted 1,000th goal in Portugal colours

Only last week, Ronaldo spoke openly about his determination to reach four figures after deciding against international retirement following Portugal's World Cup exit.

His inclusion in Jorge Jesus's first Portugal squad had already confirmed that his international career would continue despite the doubts that followed the World Cup.

The Al-Nassr forward admitted that he had considered ending his 23-year Portugal career during the summer, but ultimately concluded that he could still contribute to a new generation under Jesus.

His pursuit of 1,000 goals formed part of that decision.

Ronaldo insisted that he was not "obsessed" with the landmark, but admitted that reaching it while representing Portugal would carry particular meaning.

"Scoring my 1,000th goal for the national team would be the culmination of something - a beautiful story," Ronaldo said.

With 146 goals for his country and 979 overall, he remained within realistic reach of achieving that ambition across his club and international commitments.

Ronaldo had also made clear that the 2026 World Cup would be his sixth and final appearance at the tournament, meaning another World Cup was no longer the obvious motivation for extending his international career.

Instead, he maintained that he would continue for as long as he believed he could help Portugal on and off the pitch.

The events of the past few days have now placed that plan in doubt.

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Portugal departure puts Ronaldo plan in doubt

Ronaldo started Portugal's Nations League opener against Wales but was then left on the bench for the entire 2-1 victory over Norway, with Goncalo Ramos preferred in attack.

Reports of tension followed after Ronaldo went straight down the tunnel at full time and subsequently trained away from the main group.

Jesus sought to play down the situation on Wednesday, insisting that there was no major issue with his captain and telling reporters that Ronaldo would return to group training later that day.

Ronaldo instead left the Parken Stadium before the session and later confirmed that he had departed the camp altogether.

"Following the national team manager's press conference, and after a conversation with the President of the Portuguese Football Federation, I decided to leave the national team's training camp," he wrote on social media.

He added that he would explain the reasons for the decision "in due course".

No announcement has been made that Ronaldo has retired from international football, so his departure should not yet be treated as the end of his Portugal career.

It nevertheless creates a very different backdrop to comments he made only days earlier about continuing with the national team and potentially reaching 1,000 goals in Portuguese colours.

Ronaldo can still reach the landmark with Al-Nassr regardless of what happens internationally.

Whether the goal he once hoped could provide a fitting final chapter to his Portugal story can still be scored in the red shirt is now far less certain.