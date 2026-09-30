Man City verdict: Jurgen Klopp rejects idea of extra Liverpool titles

Jurgen Klopp has distanced himself from the prospect of Liverpool benefiting retrospectively from Manchester City's guilty verdict, insisting that he does not need extra Premier League titles to change how he views his Anfield legacy.

Klopp spent much of his Liverpool reign competing directly with Pep Guardiola's Manchester City, finishing one point behind the Citizens in two Premier League title races while also building one of the defining rivalries of the modern English game.

Liverpool's 97-point campaign in 2018-19 remains the highest total ever recorded by a Premier League runner-up, illustrating just how fine the margins became during the Klopp-Guardiola era.

That history meant his reaction was always likely to attract particular attention after an independent commission found City guilty of serious financial breaches relating to the period between 2009-10 and 2017-18.

However, the current Germany boss has refused to turn the ruling into a personal claim for additional honours.

Klopp said that he remains "completely happy" with what Liverpool achieved during his time at the club and stressed that he has no desire to be declared Premier League champion retrospectively.

Klopp no longer thinking about Liverpool title parade

The position marks a notable change in tone from comments Klopp made before the verdict was delivered.

Asked previously about the possibility of titles being stripped from City and redistributed, the German joked that he would happily join a Liverpool parade if the Reds were ever awarded another championship after the event.

"If you organise a bus parade, I'm in!" Klopp said at the time, even joking that he would buy the beer.

With the case now having moved beyond the hypothetical stage, though, Klopp has adopted a much more measured stance.

"I remember saying something about a parade, but it doesn't feel like that anymore," he said.

"I'm far from preparing for a title or something like that. I'm absolutely happy with what we achieved at Liverpool.

"I don't need to be Premier League champions a few more times."

Klopp's comments stop well short of suggesting that he disagrees with any future sanction.

Rather, he appears determined to separate the legal and regulatory process surrounding City from the way he views Liverpool's achievements under his management.

The Reds won the Premier League, Champions League, FA Cup and EFL Cup during Klopp's time at Anfield, while also producing several seasons of extraordinarily high domestic points totals.

For Klopp, that record appears to stand on its own regardless of what happens next in City's case.

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Klopp keeps Guardiola rivalry separate from City case

Klopp also made clear that the verdict has not altered his respect for Guardiola or for the football played by City during their years as Liverpool's main domestic rivals.

"I can only wait and see," he said.

"I have huge respect for Guardiola and for the style of football City played. They played fantastic football and were a top-class opponent for us."

Klopp added that any eventual sanction was outside his control and said that he did not know enough about the detailed evidence to offer a stronger judgement.

"If there is any punishment, I have nothing to do with that," he said. "I will wait and see."

That response is notably different in tone from Jamie Carragher's reaction to the same verdict.

The former Liverpool defender has argued that City should lose titles connected to the period covered by the breaches, although he has stopped short of insisting that those trophies should automatically be handed to runners-up.

The possibility of retrospective changes to the record books has already become one of the major questions surrounding the case, although no sporting sanction has yet been imposed.

City have rejected the commission's conclusions and confirmed that they intend to pursue available appeal routes.

Klopp, meanwhile, appears unwilling to let that process reopen old arguments about what Liverpool might have won.

The official record could still change depending on what happens next. Klopp's own view of his Liverpool years, however, appears settled already.