Preview: Cyprus vs Armenia - prediction, team news, lineups

Cyprus will look to earn their first win of the international break when they welcome Armenia to Neo GSP on Friday in their third Nations League C clash.

The hosts sit in third with one point following their goalless stalemate with Latvia on September 28, whereas Armenia are second with three points from six.

Match preview

Cyprus were the more threatening team when they faced Latvia, but they missed both of their two big chances while also hitting the woodwork twice.

That draw was preceded by a 2-1 loss to Montenegro on September 25 in the Nations League, and they have now won just one of their last seven outings in the competition, losing five times.

The hosts' overall form has been mixed, as while they were only beaten once in their five most recent fixtures, they were forced to settle for draws on two occasions.

Apostolos Mantzios's side netted seven goals in that period, while they conceded five goals and kept two clean sheets.

Cyrpus' record as hosts has been poor given they have been defeated in four of their past six home games, coming out on top just once.

© Imago

Armenia suffered a 3-2 loss to Montenegro on September 28, and while they conceded three times, it should be noted that one of those strikes was from range and another was an own goal.

The nation have in fact conceded one or fewer goals in five of their last eight matches, though they only managed to keep opponents at bay once in that stretch.

While manager Yegishe Melikyan could highlight that his team's defeat against Montenegro was just their first in four clashes, his team have lost six, drawn two and won just one of their nine most recent contests.

The visitors are unbeaten in their last two meetings with Cyprus, emerging as victors once, but they have failed to get the better of their hosts away from home in four encounters, suffering three defeats

Armenia's performances on their travels have been alarming considering they have triumphed in just one of their past 15 away fixtures, while they were beaten in 11 games.

Cyprus Nations League form:

L

D

Cyprus form (all competitions):

L

W

D

W

L

D

Armenia Nations League form:

W

L

Armenia form (all competitions):

L

L

D

D

W

L

Team News

© Iconsport / Gints Ivuskans/Alamy Live News

Cyprus will hope that attackers such as Marcus Edwards, Loizos Loizou and Ioannis Pittas are more clinical this time around.

Kostakis Artymatas and Grigoris Kastanos are set to be trusted together in the middle of the pitch, with the pair likely to play behind number 10 Ioannis Kosti.

Konstantinos Sotiriou and Nikolas Panagiotou started as centre-backs against Latvia, but the former may be replaced by Leonidas Konomis due to a suspension.

As for Armenia, expect to see striker Artur Miranyan supported by wide forwards Edgar Sevikyan and Zhirayr Shaghoyan.

Erik Piloyan, Argishti Petrosyan and Georgiy Harutyunyan could be selected to form the visitors' back three behind midfielders Ugochukwu Iwu and Eduard Spertsyan.

Cyprus possible starting lineup:

Fabiano; Pileas, Konomis, Panagiotou, Malekkidis; Artymatas, Kastanos; Edwards, Kosti, Loizou; Pittas

Armenia possible starting lineup:

Cancarevic; Piloyan, Petrosyan, Harutyunyan; Bandikyan, Iwu, Spertsyan, Tiknizyan; Sevikyan, Miranyan, Shaghoyan

We say: Cyprus 2-2 Armenia

Neither side can claim that their recent form has been impressive, but Cyprus have at least been difficult to beat.

Armenia's displays on the road have been concerning, and it is difficult to envisage them taking maximum points on Friday.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.