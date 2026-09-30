Fulham transfer news: Cottagers receive renewed Fikayo Tomori 'hope' after summer disappoinment

Fulham have reportedly received renewed hope over a potential move for AC Milan defender Fikayo Tomori.

The centre-back has made over 200 appearances since joining AC Milan from Chelsea in the summer of 2021.

Tomori has enjoyed regular game time for most of his time in Italy, but his situation has changed since Ruben Amorim took over the reins in the summer.

The 28-year-old was initially frozen out of the first-team setup before he was brought back into the squad after a potential summer exit failed to materialise.

However, he is still waiting to make his first appearance of the season, and with his contract set to expire next summer, there is considerable uncertainty surrounding his future with the club.

© Imago / sportphoto24

AC Milan open to Tomori exit in January window

According to Gazzetta dello Sport, Fulham attempted to sign Tomori in the closing stages of the summer market.

As it transpired, Milan blocked the move on deadline day due to an injury to Mattia Gabbia, which led Amorim to keep Tomori as defensive cover.

The report claims that the Rossoneri will allow Tomori to leave in the January window if he fails to force his way into the side before the end of 2026.

While Fulham have been given fresh hope, it is unclear at this stage whether they plan to make a fresh push to sign the former Chelsea defender in the new year.

© Imago / Mark Pain

Do Fulham need to sign a new centre-back?

Despite missing out on Tomori, Fulham still managed to strengthen their backline on the final day of the summer market, recruiting Austrian centre-back David Affengruber from Spanish Elche.

Affengruber started Fulham's last two matches before the international break, a goalless draw against Liverpool and a 1-1 scoreline against Manchester United.

Arbeloa appears to view Affengruber and Calvin Bassey as his first-choice central defensive pairing, with Joachim Andersen and Jorge Cuenca as his two back-up options.

With that in mind, Fulham may only look to recruit a new centre-back in January if they can significantly improve upon their current options or if one of their current central defenders depart.