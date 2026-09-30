Preview: Kazakhstan vs Moldova - prediction, team news, lineups

Two teams looking for their first UEFA Nations League victory of the campaign are set to lock horns at Astana Arena on Friday, when Group C3 rivals Kazakhstan face Moldova.

The Hawks are aiming to end their four-match winless run, against a Tricolorii side that have not emerged triumphant from any of their games since 2024.

Match preview

Kazakhstan remain hopeful that new manager John van 't Schip can improve the national team, but this week's showdown is seen as a must-win.

The Hawks - who are ranked 111th by FIFA - rarely come into a fixture as favourites, but a showdown against 159th-ranked Moldova will be seen as a gilt-edged opportunity to collect maximum points.

That being said, Van 't Schip's men failed to get the better of 123rd-ranked Faroe Islands on matchday one, requiring an equaliser from Temirlan Erlanov to salvage a 1-1 draw.

On Tuesday, Kazakhstan were downed 2-1 by Slovakia, and though the result was not unexpected, Friday's hosts have now won just one of their last eight competitive matches.

However, the more positive amongst the home support would highlight that the Hawks pulled that game back to 1-1 at half time, before Ramazan Karimov's leveller was rendered a mere consolation when David Hancko scored a late winner for Slovakia.

Additionally, Kazakhstan have come out on top in three of their last four home clashes, keeping clean sheets in each of those victories and losing just once across that stretch - 1-0 against Wales in September 2025.

© Iconsport / Xinhua

Meanwhile, Lilian Popescu has been in the Moldovan dugout since September 2025, but is still waiting to record his first win as boss.

The Tricolorii kicked off their Nations League C campaign by losing 2-0 to Slovakia on September 26, and hardly fared better last time out, when they were held to a 1-1 draw by Faroe Islands.

Popescu's side mirrored Friday's opponents in that clash, needing a second-half effort from Sergiu Perciun to come from behind and rescue a point.

Moldova head into their third Group C3 fixture without a victory in 17 matches, losing 15 times and drawing on five occasions across that run, which stretches all the way back to a 1-0 Nations League triumph over Andorra in November 2024.

Despite being the underdogs on Friday, fans will be cautiously hopeful after seeing the visitors score in six of their last seven away games, but they did lose five of those outings, including an 11-1 demolition at the hands of Norway in September 2025.

Kazakhstan Nations League form:

Moldova Nations League form:

Team News

© Imago / Sports Press Photo

Kazakhstan could be without midfielder Islambek Kuat on Friday, after he was forced off with a muscle injury against Slovakia on Tuesday.

In his absence, the versatile Damir Kasabulat could join Zhasulan Amir and Nauryzbek Zhagorov in the centre of the park.

Elsewhere, the hosts are unable to call on 18-year-old striker Dastan Satpaev due to a thigh issue, though Ramazan Karimov should be on hand to lead the line, supported by attacking midfielder Dinmukhamed Karaman.

As for Moldova, they are likely to start Petru Popescu up top once again, with Dmitri Mandricenco operating just behind the 24-year-old.

At the opposite end of the pitch, Catalin Cucos, Iurie Iovu and the Vancouver Whitecaps' Mihail Gherasimencov are set to form the visitors' defensive trio, shielding goalkeeper Dumitru Celeadnic.

Kazakhstan possible starting lineup:

Pokatilov; Ashirbek, Erlanov, Alip; Basmanov, Zhagorov, Kasabulat, Amir, Bekbolat; Karaman; Karimov

Moldova possible starting lineup:

Celeadnic; Cucos, Iovu, Gherasimencov; Forov, Fratea, Baboglo, Stina, Reabciuk; Mandricenco; Popescu

We say: Kazakhstan 2-1 Moldova

Kazakhstan will be desperate to earn their first win under their new manager, and with a commendable home record this year, the hosts will be cautiously optimistic.

Moldova could find themselves on the scoresheet once again, but having lost seven and drawn three of their last 10 away games, it would be surprising to see the underdogs avoid another defeat.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.