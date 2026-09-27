Preview: Slovakia vs Kazakhstan - prediction, team news, lineups

Slovakia could take a sizeable lead in their Nations League C group by beating visitors Kazakhstan on Tuesday at Kosicka Futbalova Arena.

Sitting in first with three points having beaten Moldova 2-0 on Saturday, the hosts are two points ahead of second-placed Kazakhstan, who drew 1-1 with Faroe Islands on the weekend.

Match preview

Slovakia were deserving victors against Moldova, especially considering they limited their opponents to just one shot on target.

That result was the nation's third triumph in four games, as well as their seventh success in 10 matches, while they only lost twice in that time.

Head coach Vladimir Weiss will be delighted by his players' strong form in the final third, with his team having netted on 11 occasions in their last five clashes.

Sokolici have only suffered one defeat in their 14 most recent home fixtures, a stretch in which they emerged as winners 10 times.

In their past 10 games at home, Slovakia managed to keep seven clean sheets, though they conceded seven goals in their last five matches as hosts.

© Imago

Kazakhstan dominated possession against Faroe Islands, though they created concerningly little, generating just one shot from inside the box from open play.

While the point can be seen positively considering they were arguably second best for much of their clash with Faroe Islands, that stalemate extended their winless streak to three games.

A defeat on Tuesday would be the nation's second in four outings, while it would also be their first ever loss against Slovakia, who they have beaten twice.

Manager John van't Schip cannot be faulted for his team's poor record on the road considering he has only taken charge of one match, but it is concerning that his side are winless in their seven most recent away clashes (W0, D3, L4).

The Hawks failed to score more than one goal in any of those seven away trips, though they only conceded more than one goal in two of those matches.

Slovakia Nations League form:

W

Slovakia form (all competitions):

L

L

W

W

D

W

Kazakhstan Nations League form:

D

Kazakhstan form (all competitions):

L

W

W

D

L

D

Team News

© Imago

Slovakia are almost certain to use the same back four that appeared against Moldova, and that means centre-backs Milan Skriniar and Adam Obert can be pencilled into the lineup.

Elsewhere, Stanislav Lobotka is set to start at the base of a midfield three, supported by Tomas Suslov and Ondrej Duda.

Striker David Strelec failed to score last time out, but he may be more threatening in the final third if wingers Lukas Haraslin and Adrian Kapralik consistently deliver the ball into the penalty area.

Kazakhstan could field a defence featuring central defenders Temirlan Yerlanov and Nuraly Alip, with the two paired behind midfield anchor Dinmukhamed Karaman.

Centre-forward Artur Shushenachev is likely to be flanked by wide attackers Zhasulan Amir and Galymzhan Kenzhebek.

Slovakia possible starting lineup:

Greif; Schranz, Skriniar, Obert, Hancko; Suslov, Lobotka, Duda; Kapralik, Strelec, Haraslin

Kazakhstan possible starting lineup:

Pokatilov; Mrynskiy, Yerlanov, Alip, Vorogovskiy; Kuat, Karaman, Islamkhan; Amir, Shushenachev, Kenzhebek

We say: Slovakia 2-1 Kazakhstan

While Kazakhstan's defence have not often conceded more than once on the road, they have also struggled to find the back of the net.

Slovakia's record at home is excellent, and after their victory against Moldova, it would not be surprising if they earned another three points.

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