Preview: Martinique vs Honduras - prediction, team news, lineups

Martinique and Honduras will face each other in a League A clash of the CONCACAF Nations League on Saturday at the Stade Pierre-Aliker in Fort-de-France.

The Matinino have lost both of their Group B matches, while Honduras head into the contest on the back of a victory over Jamaica.

Match preview

Martinique began their 2026-27 Nations League campaign with a 3-1 defeat to El Salvador before suffering another setback in their previous match, losing 2-1 to Suriname, with both games taking place away from home.

Fabien Mercadal's side are still searching for their first win of 2026 and have now gone nine matches without a victory across all competitions.

Their defensive frailties will be a particular concern, with Martinique failing to keep a clean sheet in each of their last four matches.

Their home form has offered little encouragement either, as Martinique have managed just one draw from their last three games on home soil while conceding five goals.

The two sides last met in 2019, also in the League A, with Martinique losing 1-0 away to Honduras before earning a 1-1 draw at home, and Mercadal's side will be hoping to end that winless run.

© Imago / IMAGO / ZUMA Press Wire

Honduras finished fourth in Group E at the 2026 FIFA World Cup, failing to pick up a point from their three matches.

Pitted against France, Switzerland and Ecuador in a demanding group, they scored just once and conceded eight goals, although their participation represented another step in their progress on the international stage.

Jose Francisco Molina's side suffered a 3-2 defeat to Suriname in their opening Nations League game but responded impressively to claim victory against Jamaica in their previous match.

Despite playing with 10 men for more than 30 minutes in the second half, Honduras remained resolute defensively to secure a 1-0 victory and collect their first win of 2026.

They had also produced an encouraging performance in March, holding Peru to a 2-2 draw in an international friendly.

Martinique CONCACAF Nations League form:

Martinique form (all competitions):

Honduras CONCACAF Nations League form:

Honduras form (all competitions):

Team News

© Imago / IMAGO / ZUMA Press Wire

Striker Alexandre Parsemain picked up an injury in the last game and is unlikely to be risked for this clash.

Ludovic Blas could come into the side alongside Jonathan Varane, while Joris Moutachy may drop to the bench after a lacklustre display in the previous game.

Honduras remain without star player Rigoberto Rivas, while Molina will also be without Dereck Moncada following his red card against Jamaica.

Keyrol Figueroa, who scored in the previous game, picked up an injury against Jamaica and is likely to be replaced by Bryan Rochez.

Martinique possible starting lineup:

Lenore; Labonne, Moltenis, Poulolo, Mandouki, Lala; Artiste, Mexique, Blas, Varane; Labeau

Honduras possible starting lineup:

Menjivar; Rosales, Maldonado, Vega, Melendez; Reyes, Arriaga; Palma, Toro, Vargas; Rochez

We say: Martinique 1-2 Honduras

Martinique are without a win in their last nine matches, and despite the expected improvement on home soil, it is difficult to see them ending that run this weekend.

Honduras will be buoyed by their impressive victory over Jamaica and should carry that momentum into this contest, with Molina's side backed to secure back-to-back wins in the competition.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.