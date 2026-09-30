Fulham news: Alvaro Arbeloa charges with misconduct by FA for referee comments after Man United draw

Fulham head coach Alvaro Arbeloa has been charged by the FA for comments he made about the officials after the 1-1 draw against Manchester United before the international break.

The Cottagers looked to be on course to take all three points after Lisandro Martinez's own goal handed them a 63rd-minute lead in the home contest.

However, they were ultimately forced to settle for a share of the spoils following Matheus Cunha's deflected equaliser in the 89th minute.

Arbeloa was angered by the decision to award Man United a free-kick for a foul on Harry Maguire in the lead-up to Cunha's leveller.

© Imago / Action Plus

What Arbeloa said after Man United draw

The Fulham player expressed his frustration about Michael Oliver and his officiating team when he spoke after the match, suggesting that all fouls went in Man United's favour.

"We were so close," Arbeloa told Sky Sports News. "So, so close. We were a little bit unlucky again. We knew it would be difficult against this big team.

"Also we knew what happened last week. We have seen what the referee have been doing in all the matches so it was a difficult game. And we we were unlucky.

"All fouls for them. You can see before they scored, the foul against Maguire, it's a guy who is 100 kilos. Every decision was for them, and I knew after the game against Man City that they [would not] let Man United lose here. We deserved a little bit more."

© Imago / Sportfoto Rudel

FA charges Arbeloa with misconduct

The Football Association released a statement on Wednesday afternoon to confirm that Arbeloa has been charged with misconduct for his post-match comments.

In the statement, the FA said: "It is alleged that the Fulham manager acted in an improper manner by making comments in a post-match interview that imply bias and/or question the integrity of a match official.

"Alvaro Arbeloa has until Thursday, October 1, to provide a response"

Arbeloa's side are languishing in the Premier League's bottom three after taking two points from their first five matches.

The Cottagers will return to action on October 10 when they take on newly-promoted Ipswich Town at Portman Road.