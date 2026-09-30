Thursday's UEFA Nations League predictions including Denmark vs. Portugal, Germany vs. Serbia

Today's UEFA Nations League predictions include a clash between Denmark and Portugal, and a trip to Germany for Serbia.

© Imago

Azerbaijan and Liechtenstein will lock horns in the UEFA Nations League on Thursday evening.

The home team opened their League D Group 2 campaign with a 1-1 draw against Lithuania, while Liechtenstein lost 2-0 to Lithuania in their opening match of the 2026-27 competition.

We say: Azerbaijan 2-1 Liechtenstein

Azerbaijan have had the better of their meetings with Liechtenstein, and we are expecting the home side to secure all three points in Thursday's Nations League fixture.

> Click here to read our full preview for Azerbaijan vs. Liechtenstein, including team news and predicted lineups

© Imago / DeFodi Images

Malta will be aiming to make it four straight wins in all competitions when they continue their 2026-27 UEFA Nations League campaign at home to Gibraltar on Thursday evening.

The Reds beat Andorra 2-1 in their opening match of the tournament, while Gibraltar played out a goalless draw with Andorra in their first game.

We say: Malta 2-0 Gibraltar

Malta are in a good place at the moment, and we are expecting the home team to be too strong for Gibraltar in Thursday's Nations League fixture.

> Click here to read our full preview for Malta vs. Gibraltar, including team news and predicted lineups

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Portugal will be aiming to make it three wins from their opening three fixtures in the 2026-27 UEFA Nations League when they take on Denmark on Thursday night.

Jorge Jesus' side are top of Group 4 of League A on six points, while Denmark are third, having claimed three points from their opening two matches in the tournament.

We say: Denmark 1-2 Portugal

This is a testing match for Portugal, as Denmark have a lot of quality. However, it has been a strong start to their Nations League defence, and we are backing Jesus' side to navigate their way to another narrow win.

> Click here to read our full preview for Denmark vs. Portugal, including team news and predicted lineups

© Iconsport / Federico Gambarini/dpa

Germany look to kick off October on a positive note as they welcome Serbia to the Allianz Arena on Thursday for their latest UEFA Nations League fixture.

Neither side managed to win either of their opening two matches, and both will be aiming to return to winning ways.

We say: Germany 3-1 Serbia

Germany have yet to hit top form under Klopp, who will be eager to mastermind an improved display in front of the Allianz Arena crowd.

We are backing the hosts to ease past their visitors and secure a much-needed victory.

> Click here to read our full preview for Germany vs. Serbia, including team news and predicted lineups

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Greece will welcome Netherlands to Stadio Toumbas on Thursday night in League A Group 2 of the UEFA Nations League.

The hosts are top of the table with two wins from two games, with the visitors second on four points after one win and one draw.

We say: Greece 1-2 Netherlands

Greece may have got off to a flying start in the group, but Netherlands have looked superb in their opening two games and should have the quality to dominate this match and secure the victory.

> Click here to read our full preview for Greece vs. Netherlands, including team news and predicted lineups

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Wales will be aiming to recover from successive defeats in the 2026-27 UEFA Nations League when they welcome Norway on Thursday night.

Craig Bellamy's side are currently bottom of Group 4 of League A on zero points, losing their opening two matches, while Norway occupy second in the section on three points.

We say: Wales 1-2 Norway

Wales are finding it difficult at the moment, and they will be welcoming a very talented Norway outfit; we are expecting the visitors to navigate their way to all three points.

> Click here to read our full preview for Wales vs. Norway, including team news and predicted lineups

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Aiming to extend their long unbeaten streak on home turf, the Republic of Ireland will welcome Austria to Dublin on Thursday evening.

After both won their second UEFA Nations League game last weekend, they continue their League B Group 3 campaign with a clash at the Aviva Stadium.

We say: Republic of Ireland 2-2 Austria

Although Austria are group favourites for a reason, Ireland have strung together some good results on home soil and are incrementally improving.

So, the hosts can fight hard for a point that ends their visitors' perfect start to Group 3 while keeping themselves in the mix for promotion.

> Click here to read our full preview for Republic of Ireland vs. Austria, including team news and predicted lineups

© Iconsport / Ipp

Both beaten last time out, Israel and Kosovo will have a quick chance to bounce back on Thursday, when they meet in the UEFA Nations League.

After losing to the Republic of Ireland and Austria respectively, the pair will continue their League B Group 3 campaigns with a clash in neutral Hungary.

We say: Israel 1-2 Kosovo

Despite suffering a rare setback on Sunday, Kosovo are in fine form, and their potent attack can easily breach Israel's dodgy defence.

The visitors should stay in the hunt for promotion to League A with victory in Debrecen, before hosting top dogs Austria this weekend.

> Click here to read our full preview for Israel vs. Kosovo, including team news and predicted lineups