Preview: Faroe Islands vs Slovakia - prediction, team news, lineups

Hoping to continue their 100% start to their UEFA Nations League campaign, Slovakia will travel to face Group C3 rivals Faroe Islands at Torsvollur on Friday.

Landslidid are looking for their first win, though the Falcons are favourites this week.

Match preview

Eydun Klakstein's Faroe Islands sit second in the group, and are well-positioned to fight for a place in the promotion playoff, despite being ranked 123rd by FIFA.

Landslidid are unmistakably the underdogs for this clash, but they have made an unbeaten start to the 2026-27 Nations League.

Klakstein's side kicked off their Group C3 fixtures by holding Kazakhstan to a 1-1 draw on September 26, before earning another point in a second 1-1 stalemate against Moldova on Tuesday.

Avoiding defeat again means that Faroe Islands have only lost once in 2026 so far, and with six wins from their last 10 games, they will be cautiously optimistic ahead of Friday's showdown.

Adding to that feeling is the fact that the hosts have been beaten in just one of their home games since October 2023, a run featuring three wins from their last four.

© Iconsport / PictureAlliance

Meanwhile, Vladimir Weiss has made a strong start to his second stint as Slovakia manager, winning three of his four matches and drawing the other.

The 62-year-old was appointed in May, and kicked off his tenure with a 2-1 win over Malta on June 1, a game that saw the Falcons take an early lead through Lukas Haraslin before Roland Galcik secured the victory in the 97th minute.

Weiss's side took maximum points from their Nations League opener, beating Moldova 2-0 thanks to first-half goals from Ivan Schranz and Ondrej Duda.

Slovakia emerged victorious once again on Tuesday, as they downed Kazakhstan 2-1 in Kosice, a triumph that has the team at the top of the Group C3 pile, four points clear of their second-placed opponents.

However, while Friday represents a golden opportunity to open up a near-unassailable lead in the group, the visitors have a dire record on the road, losing six of their last seven away clashes.

Faroe Islands Nations League form:

Slovakia Nations League form:

Team News

© Iconsport / Rasmus Jensen, Gonzales Photo, Alamy, Alamy Live News

Faroe Islands boss Klakstein could name a similar XI to the one that drew with Moldova, starting Adrian Justinussen up top, supported by Aki Samuelsen and Hanus Sorensen.

Mattias Hellisdal and Geza David Turi look set to continue in the centre of the park, just ahead of a centre-back trio featuring Samuel Johansen Chukwudi, Gunnar Vatnhamar and Andrias Edmundsson.

As for Slovakia, they are likely to line up with David Strelec at the spearhead of their attack, alongside Leo Sauer and Lukas Haraslin.

Napoli star Stanislav Lobotka will be hoping to provide a stable platform for the visitors from midfield, joined by Tomas Suslov and Ondrej Duda.

Milan Skriniar and Adam Obert should be ready to start at the heart of Weiss's backline, flanked by Martin Valjent and versatile Atletico Madrid defender David Hancko at full-back.

Faroe Islands possible starting lineup:

Lamhauge; Benjaminsen, Chukwudi, Vatnhamar, Edmundsson, Davidsen; Samuelsen, Hellisdal, Turi, Sorensen; Justinussen

Slovakia possible starting lineup:

Dubravka; Valjent, Skriniar, Obert, Hancko; Suslov, Lobotka, Duda; Sauer, Strelec, Haraslin

We say: Faroe Islands 1-1 Slovakia

Faroe Islands are ranked 78 places worse than Slovakia by FIFA, but their resilience - especially at home - suggests they could frustrate their opponents.

The Falcons have struggled on the road in recent months, and though they are unlikely to be beaten, the visitors may drop points on Friday.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.