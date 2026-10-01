Liverpool transfer news: Reds now 'strong favourites' to sign £20m Mo Salah successor in January

Liverpool have emerged as one of the leading contenders to sign Brentford winger Kevin Schade ahead of the January transfer window.

The 24-year-old has impressed during the opening weeks of the season, scoring three goals in five Premier League appearances.

Schade could also solve a problem on the right side of Liverpool's attack after the Reds failed to sign a direct replacement for Mohamed Salah during the summer.

Liverpool in contention to land Kevin Schade in January

© Imago / Action Plus

Liverpool are understood to be among the 'strong favourites' to sign Schade, with a January move possible if the German fails to agree a new contract at Brentford.

The winger has 18 months remaining on his current deal, and Brentford have already opened talks over an extension.

However, if they can't reach an agreement, the Bees could look to sell rather than risk his value falling as his contract winds down.

Schade joined Brentford from Freiburg for around £20m in 2023 and has developed into an important attacking player, contributing regularly with goals and assists.

His versatility is also attracting attention, with Arsenal, Chelsea and Tottenham among the other clubs understood to have monitored him.

Is Kevin Schade the perfect Mo Salah successor at Anfield?

© Imago / Sportimage

Schade would not be a like-for-like replacement for Salah, but his preference to operate from the right makes him an interesting option for Andoni Iraola.

The German international is often deployed on the left for Brentford, but he has the pace, directness and work rate to cause problems from the opposite flank.

That could allow Liverpool to build a more balanced attack, with Schade on the right while Cody Gakpo or a potential new signing such as Bradley Barcola operates from the left.

At 24, Schade would also offer room for further development while already possessing Premier League experience.

Liverpool arguably have more pressing needs elsewhere, particularly at right-back and in midfield, but if Schade becomes available, it would be understandable for the Reds to explore the opportunity.

Much will depend on Brentford's willingness to sell and whether Schade commits his future to the Bees, but Liverpool's interest could make this one to watch closely in January.