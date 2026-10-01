Roberto De Zerbi dealt huge injury blow as key £52m Spurs star withdraws from international squad

Tottenham Hotspur have suffered a fresh injury concern after Jan Paul van Hecke was forced to withdraw from the Netherlands squad.

The £52m summer signing has returned to Spurs after suffering a foot injury during international duty.

Van Hecke has started every Premier League game since his move from Brighton & Hove Albion, making his potential absence against Manchester United a significant concern for Roberto De Zerbi.

Jan Paul van Hecke out of Netherlands squad with injury

© Iconsport / SUSA

Van Hecke started both of the Netherlands' matches during the international break, featuring in the 1-1 draw with Germany and 2-1 victory over Serbia.

However, as revealed by The Athletic, the defender withdrew early from training on Wednesday after suffering a foot problem and has subsequently been released from the squad to return to London for treatment.

The severity of the injury has not yet been confirmed, leaving Van Hecke facing a race against time to be fit for Tottenham's next Premier League fixture on October 10th.

The 24-year-old centre-back has been ever-present since joining Spurs from Brighton for £52m during the summer, starting and completing all five of their league matches.

His absence would therefore leave a significant hole in De Zerbi's defence.

Roberto De Zerbi handed big blow ahead of Man Utd vs Spurs

© Iconsport / Harvey Murphy/News Images/Sipa USA

Van Hecke has arguably been one of Tottenham's more encouraging defenders despite their difficult start to the season, particularly with his ability to play out from the back.

Spurs will therefore be hoping the problem is only short-term, with their trip to Old Trafford less than ten days away.

The timing of the injury is particularly frustrating given Van Hecke has formed a first-choice partnership with Micky van de Ven.

There is at least some depth available to De Zerbi, with Tosin Adarabioyo having already shown he can provide a reliable alternative after impressing against Liverpool in the Carabao Cup.

Nevertheless, Tottenham will be desperate for Van Hecke to recover quickly.

With Spurs still searching for their first Premier League win of the season, losing one of their more consistent defenders would be another unwanted setback ahead of the trip to Old Trafford.