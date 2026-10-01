Erling Haaland transfer news: Forward's and Man City teammates' futures assessed as consequences of 115 charges hit home

Manchester City could face a major departure of star players after the Premier League found the club guilty of serious financial breaches.

The league said the eight-time champions used a series of "sham contracts" to misrepresent their finances by £900 million between 2009 and 2018.

Although no punishment has been confirmed, the club could face a substantial points deduction, a significant fine or even expulsion from the top flight; City deny wrongdoing and say they have evidence to support their appeal.

The threat of relegation has meanwhile cast uncertainty over the futures of several high-profile players.

European heavyweights 'circle' Haaland

© Iconsport / Mark Pain, Alamy Live News

A potential demotion to the lower leagues would immediately alert the biggest clubs across Europe to the sudden availability of Erling Haaland.

The prolific Norwegian marksman has registered a breathtaking 169 goals in 205 appearances at the Etihad Stadium and would seamlessly slot into any elite attacking lineup.

Real Madrid and Barcelona are reportedly already keen on the generational talent as they fiercely monitor the escalating legal situation in Manchester.

Meanwhile, recent £125m midfield acquisition Enzo Fernandez and dynamic playmaker Rayan Cherki have both emerged as ambitious targets for the Spanish giants alongside perennial French champions Paris Saint-Germain.

Enzo Maresca will be desperately hoping the club can successfully navigate the legal turbulence to avoid losing the cornerstone pieces of his incredibly expensive tactical project.

Premier League rivals 'plot' opportunistic raids

© Iconsport / SUSA

Domestic rivals are also poised to exploit any potential sanctions, making opportunistic moves for Man City's established Premier League stars.

Arsenal are reportedly interested in signing Belgian winger Jeremy Doku as a major boost for Mikel Arteta following the summer departures of Gabriel Martinelli and Leandro Trossard.

Liverpool have also identified defensive stalwart Marc Guehi and versatile forward Antoine Semenyo as appealing targets should they seek a fresh start elsewhere, while Manchester United continue to monitor Elliot Anderson after missing out on his £116 million signature earlier this year and retain an interest in Italian goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma.