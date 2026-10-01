When Manchester City could learn punishment fate as Premier League rivals pile pressure on chiefs

Manchester City's rivals are pushing for the club's punishment to be decided before the end of the 2026-27 Premier League season.

The pressure comes after an independent commission found City guilty of 114 of the original 115 financial rule breach charges, with the club now preparing to appeal the verdict.

New Premier League rules could significantly speed up the process, potentially meaning an outcome is known before the current campaign reaches its conclusion.

Premier League teams demand Man City sanctions this season

© Imago / News Images

City have until October 2nd to lodge their appeal against the independent commission's verdict, with the club expected to continue fighting the findings.

However, several Premier League clubs believe the new fast-track disciplinary regulations should apply and want the process concluded this season, per emerging reports.

Under the new rules, an appeal hearing should be concluded no later than 12 weeks after the appeal is filed. That would put the theoretical deadline at December 25 if City appeal on October 2nd.

The hearing itself is expected to last no more than five days, while the commission would then have 30 days to produce its final verdict.

That means the appeal could potentially be heard in December, with a final decision arriving in January.

There remains uncertainty over whether the new regulations apply to a case which began before they were introduced, however.

What next for the Premier League and Man City?

© Imago

The immediate next step is City's appeal. The club have already made clear they intend to challenge the commission's findings, meaning the saga is far from over.

If the appeal is unsuccessful, attention would then turn towards the punishment and how quickly that process could be completed.

There is also disagreement over whether the sentencing process should effectively run alongside the appeal to prevent further delays.

City, meanwhile, are expected to fight the case vigorously, with chief executive Ferran Soriano warning that the process could take considerably longer.

For Premier League chiefs, the pressure is now coming from clubs who want the long-running saga brought to a conclusion.

The scale of the charges and potential consequences mean there are likely to be further twists before any punishment is confirmed.

For now, though, October 2nd represents the next major date in a process that could ultimately stretch well beyond it.