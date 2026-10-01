Chelsea injury news: Romeo Lavia update provided by Mark van Bommel ahead of Belgium, Turkey clash in UEFA Nations League

Belgium manager Mark van Bommel has revealed that he will not start Romeo Lavia against Turkey on Friday night.

Earlier this week, the injury-plagued Chelsea midfielder gave a reminder of his qualities during a 1-0 defeat to France.

However, Lavia was withdrawn in the 85th minute, prior to France's winning goal, and it was later suggested that the 22-year-old may have picked up another fitness issue.

With the showdown against Turkey coming just four days later, it put Lavia's position in the squad in doubt.

Speaking at a press conference on Thursday, Van Bommel provided an update on the potential use of Lavia in the UEFA Nations League fixture.

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Van Bommel provides Lavia fitness update

Although he hinted that Lavia would be available for the game, Van Bommel ruled out starting him in consecutive matches.

He told reporters: "Romeo came on as a substitute against Italy and played 85 minutes against France. He did a fantastic job.

"You can already assume that I won't be starting him. Chelsea are being cautious with him, and so are we.

"We want to make optimal use of his qualities."

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What next for Romeo Lavia?

Van Bommel seemingly has one eye on starting Lavia in the fourth and final Nations League game of this international break, which is the reverse fixture against France on Monday.

The Belgium boss will naturally hope that his team can overcome Turkey without needing to call upon Lavia.

Chelsea are next in action when they play host to Bournemouth in the Premier League on October 10.

Lavia has racked up 284 minutes across four starts and one substitute outing for Chelsea this season.