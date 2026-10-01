Preview: Finland vs Albania - prediction, team news, lineups

Two teams that have made strong starts to their 2026-27 UEFA Nations League campaign will lock horns on Saturday afternoon, as Finland welcome Albania.

Finland are currently second in Group 1 of League C on four points, while Albania are top of the section, having picked up six points from their first two matches.

Match preview

Finland opened their 2026-27 Nations League campaign with a 7-0 victory over San Marino, before drawing 0-0 with Belarus last time out to move onto four points in Group 1 of League C.

The Eagle-owls have an overall record of 11 wins, three draws and 12 defeats from their 26 matches in the Nations League throughout history.

Finland played in League B in 2020-21, 2022-23 and 2024-25, but relegation last time out has dropped them into League C for the 2026-27 campaign.

Jacob Friis' side have two more matches during this international period, following this game with a clash away to Belarus on October 6.

Finland have faced Albania on seven previous occasions throughout history, boasting a record of four wins, one draw and two defeats.

© Iconsport / Balazs Popal, Gonzales Photo, Alamy

Albania have actually lost three of their last four matches against Finland and have not managed to overcome the Eagle-owls since a World Cup qualification match back in September 1980.

The visitors have made a strong start to their 2026-27 Nations League campaign, opening up with a 2-0 victory over Belarus before beating San Marino 3-0 last time out.

Six points from two matches has left the Red and Blacks at the top of Group 1 of League C, two points ahead of second-placed Finland and five clear of third-placed Belarus.

Albania have won eight, drawn five and lost nine of their previous 22 matches in the Nations League.

This is the third Nations League campaign where the Red and Blacks have played in League C, but they did compete in League B in both the 2022-23 and 2024-25 tournaments.

Finland Nations League form:

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Finland form (all competitions):

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Albania Nations League form:

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Albania form (all competitions):

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Team News

© Iconsport / Balazs Popal, Gonzales Photo, Alamy

Finland have not reported any injury problems ahead of this match, nor do the hosts have any suspension concerns for their clash with Albania.

Joel Pohjanpalo has scored 22 goals in 91 appearances for his country, and there is once again expected to be a spot in the final third of the field for the 32-year-old.

Topi Keskinen could also retain his spot in an attacking area for the hosts, while Lukas Hradecky will feature between the sticks.

Albania head coach Rolando Maran, meanwhile, could name an unchanged side for this match.

Rey Manaj has scored 12 times in 47 appearances for his country, and there will be a spot in the final third of the field for the 29-year-old.

Myrto Uzuni and Anis Mehmeti are also set to be notable starters for the away team here.

Finland possible starting lineup:

Hradecky; Stahl, Miettinen, Koski, Lahteenmaki; Kairinen, Markhiev, Kamara; Walta, Pohjanpalo, Keskinen

Albania possible starting lineup:

Sherri; Sina, Ismajli, Djimsiti, Mitaj; Shehu, Asllani; Uzuni, Muci, Mehmeti; Manaj

We say: Finland 1-2 Albania

Both teams have started well in the section, and this is shaping up to be a very interesting match. It would not be a surprise to see the points shared, but we just have a feeling that Albania will be able to navigate their way to all three points.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.