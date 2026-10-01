Preview: Reading vs Bradford City - prediction, team news, lineups

Reading will be looking to return to winning ways when they welcome Bradford City to the Select Car Leasing Stadium on Saturday afternoon.

The hosts currently sit ninth in the League One table, while the visitors are top.

Match preview

Reading have made a decent start to the League One campaign and are unbeaten in their last two matches.

Leam Richardson's side followed a 2-0 home victory over Notts County with a 2-2 draw away to Wycombe, twice taking the lead at Adams Park before getting pegged back.

Jack Marriott has been their most important player so far this season, bagging eight goals in seven league games and he will be looking to continue his good form against Bradford.

The Royals will be feeling confident about their chances on home soil, having won their last three league matches at the Select Car Leasing Stadium.

© Iconsport / ActionPlus

Bradford, meanwhile, have made an excellent start and sit one point clear of Sheffield Wednesday at the top of the table.

However, this will be their first game following the departure of head coach Graham Alexander, who was appointed Preston North End boss last week.

Mark Trueman and Colin Doyle have taken interim charge while Bradford search for a replacement and it remains to be seen how much of an impact Alexander's departure will have.

The Bantams have won their last five matches across all competitions, beating Mansfield Town, Leyton Orient, Notts County, Luton Town and Newcastle United's Under-21s.

Bradford have been particularly impressive defensively, conceding the fewest goals in League One so far and recording five clean sheets from seven games.

Reading League One form:

Reading form (all competitions):

Bradford City League One form:

Bradford City form (all competitions):

Team News

© Iconsport / Mark Fletcher, MI News & Sport / Alamy

Reading will be without several players who are away on international duty, with Andy Rinomhota, Jeriel Dorsett and Charlie Savage all unavailable.

Marriott is set to lead the line for the Royals, with support out wide from Kyreece Lisbie and Paddy Lane.

Josh Stokes is also expected to start in the No. 10 role, with George Earthy currently injured.

Bradford are also missing two players due to international duty, with Jon McCracken and Ibou Touray away with Scotland and Gambia respectively.

The Bantams will also be without Tyreik Wright and Josh Neufville due to injury.

Reading possible starting lineup:

Pereira; Godwin-Malife, O'Connor, Ward, Roberts; Rinomhota, Wing; Lisbie, Stokes, Lane; Marriott

Bradford City possible starting lineup:

Dawson; Pennington, Baldwin, Pratt; Lapslie, Pointon, Connolly, O'Keeffe; Jackson, Sarcevic; Beesley

We say: Reading 1-1 Bradford City

Bradford have been in excellent form and come up against a Reading side with a strong recent record at home.

It is difficult to say what impact Alexander's departure will have on Bradford, but we are expecting a hard-fought clash on Saturday.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.