Preview: Gillingham vs Newport County - prediction, team news, lineups

Hoping to avoid three consecutive competitive defeats, Gillingham host in-form Newport County at Priestfield Stadium in a League Two match of significant importance on Saturday afternoon.

The Gills suffered a sobering afternoon at the base of newly-promoted York City last time out, whilst the Exiles enjoyed a standout home success over promotion-chasing Grimsby Town.

Match preview

Finishing 17th in three of the past four League Two campaigns, Gillingham are looking to compete in the upper echelons of the division this time around, with Saturday's hosts making a positive start to 2026-27.

That being said, a six-game unbeaten run (W3 D3) in the fourth tier came to a grinding halt last Saturday afternoon, when goals from Joe Grey, Jovan Malcolm and Ollie Pearce secured a 3-0 victory for National League champions York in North Yorkshire.

On a mission to avoid three straight competitive losses for the first time since late April, Gareth Ainsworth's boys are occupying eighth spot in the League Two standings, just three points behind league leaders Barnet.

A reason for optimism ahead of this weekend, Gillingham have won each of their past two home league fixtures against Tranmere Rovers and Bristol Rovers by an aggregate scoreline of 5-0, however, the Gills were defeated at home by Cambridge United in the EFL Trophy on September 22.

A consistent performer for The U's in League One over the past five seasons, James Brophy completed a summer switch to Priestfield ahead of this term, with the 32-year-old netting three goals across eight League Two appearances to date.

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Circling the EFL plughole in recent times, Newport County are once again expecting a relegation battle in 2026-27, however, recent form suggests that the perennial underdogs could achieve something greater.

Since back-to-back league defeats by Salford City (1-2) and Northampton Town (0-1), the Exiles have recorded a four-game unbeaten streak (W2 D2) across fourth tier and EFL Trophy duties.

The latest of those successes highlighted Newport's savvy business during the summer transfer window, with former non-league star Shaquille Gwengwe netting his fifth goal of the term in a 2-1 victory over Grimsby.

On the cusp of enjoying three consecutive wins for the first time since February 2025, the Exiles have moved up to 17th spot in the League Two table, boasting a four-point buffer over 23rd-placed Port Vale.

Newport came out on the losing side of a five-goal thriller (3-2) at Gillingham in January and last tasted victory at Priestfield Stadium in October 2024, when towering ex-Exiles striker Kyle Hudlin scored in a 2-0 success.

Gillingham League Two form:

Gillingham form (all competitions):

Newport County League Two form:

Newport County form (all competitions):

Team News

© Imago / Focus Images

Starting the season excellently for Gillingham, left-back Conor McManus is currently away on international duty with Ireland Under-21s.

Netting a seven-minute brace in the Gills' most recent home fixture, Sheldon Kendall is pushing for a first League Two start of the term.

Picking up a red card off the bench in York last weekend, youngster Zane Albarus is suspended for Saturday afternoon's match.

Newport are also without a promising youngster due to the international window, with Tanatswa Nyakuhwa playing for Wales Under-21s.

Head coach Hayden Mullins could name an unchanged side from the one that defeated Grimsby, meaning that Michael Adu-Poku retains his spot on the right flank.

Gillingham possible starting lineup:

Wright; Smith, Beckles, Dobbs; Freeman, Brophy, McKenzie, McCleary; Hale, Waldock, Goodwin

Newport County possible starting lineup:

Wright; Norman, Jenkins, Cameron, Jacob; Dibley-Dias, Brennan, Adu-Poku, Biggins, Gwengwe; Doidge

We say: Gillingham 2-1 Newport County

After taking a battering in York last weekend, Gillingham will be desperate to respond positively in front of their Priestfield faithful on Saturday.

Newport have scored just once across their past three League Two away matches and could struggle once again in Kent.

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