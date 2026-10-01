Preview: Accrington Stanley vs Cheltenham Town - prediction, team news, lineups

Looking to continue their unbeaten fourth-tier start across home matches, Accrington Stanley welcome high-flying Cheltenham Town to Wham Stadium for a League Two fixture on Saturday afternoon.

The Reds picked up a confidence-boosting point at the home of crisis-hit Swindon Town last weekend, whilst the Robins enjoyed a narrow home success over promotion rivals Chesterfield.

Match preview

Since a 2-1 defeat at the base of early pacesetters Barnet on September 12, relegation-tipped Accrington Stanley have enjoyed a three-game unbeaten run (W1 D2) across League Two and EFL Trophy action.

After losing three consecutive fourth-tier away contests to Exeter City (2-0), Walsall (3-2) and the aforementioned Bees (2-1), the Reds picked up their maiden away point of the season from a 1-1 draw at Swindon last weekend.

Netting inside the opening minute at the County Ground last time out, 26-year-old Josh Woods has now scored three goals in eight league appearances so far - a tally bettered only by five-strike teammate Charlie Caton.

Apart from the goalless draw at Wham Stadium versus Newport County on September 19, John Doolan's side have failed to keep a clean sheet in any of their other nine competitive fixtures to date in 2026-27.

The division's leakiest defence currently occupy 19th spot in the League Two standings with seven points from eight contests, just two points ahead of Port Vale in the highest of the relegation spots.

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A sobering 18th-placed finish in League Two during the 2025-26 campaign was Cheltenham Town's poorest since placing 21st in 2017, however, Saturday's visitors have started the current season excellently.

The underlying data suggests that the Robins' sensational opening will tail off, however, supporters are simply relishing in their side's seven-game unbeaten run (W4 D3) across all competitions at the moment.

Steve Cotterill's troops made it three out of four home wins for the fourth-tier term last Saturday afternoon, when strikes from dynamic duo Andreas Weimann and Charlie McCann downed Chesterfield at EV Charger Points Stadium.

Losing just one of their opening eight fourth-tier battles, Cheltenham are sitting pretty in second spot in the League Two rankings, level on points with Barnet in first and third-placed Bristol Rovers.

Whilst the current states of both sides hint towards a Robins success this weekend, the history books are in the favour of Accrington, who are unbeaten across their past eight home contests (W3 D5) with Cheltenham dating back to February 2015.

Accrington Stanley League Two form:

Accrington Stanley form (all competitions):

Cheltenham Town League Two form:

Cheltenham Town form (all competitions):

Team News

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Accrington could opt for an alteration in midfield this weekend, with Liam Coyle replaced at half time in Swindon last Saturday.

A young English talent, Alex Henderson is pushing to make only his second League Two start of the campaign.

Making a mammoth 12 saves in the home win over Chesterfield, Cheltenham goalkeeper Wyll Stanway is still searching for his first clean sheet of the season.

A number of attackers are pushing for a spot in the starting XI, including Jak Bickerstaff and George Miller.

A former Norwich City youth prospect, American Jonathan Tomkinson provided his first assist for the Robins last time out.

Accrington Stanley possible starting lineup:

Moulden; Matthews, Conneely, Anderson; O'Brien, Love, Henderson, Tutonda, Mols; Woods, Walton

Cheltenham Town possible starting lineup:

Stanway; Tomkinson, Cundy, Sweeney, Tomlinson; Stevenson, Miller, Broom, McCann, Shipley; Weimann

We say: Accrington Stanley 1-1 Cheltenham Town

Despite their lowly league standing, Accrington are a tough nut to crack at home and could make it five straight Wham Stadium matches without defeat in League Two.

Cheltenham are the surprise package at the top of the standings so far and should be good enough for a share of the spoils in Lancashire.

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