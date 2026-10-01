Man City under Abu Dhabi owners: Full timeline leading to damning 114 charges verdict

A cloud of uncertainty hangs over Manchester City, who have been found guilty of breaching 114 of the 115 charges levied against them by the Premier League.

The Citizens continue to plead their innocence, saying that the case was supported by "comprehensive body of irrefutable evidence", and they have confirmed that they will lodge an appeal before the deadline on Friday, October 2.

A plethora of sanctions have since been mooted which, in the eyes of many, would significantly tarnish the legacy of many associated with Man City, none more so than their Abu Dhabi ownership lead by Sheikh Mansour.

Here, Sports Mole provides a detailed timeline of events at Man City leading up to their bombshell guilty verdict.

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September 1, 2008

The Abu Dhabi United Group, backed by Sheikh Mansour, completes its takeover of Manchester City for around £200m, purchasing the club from former Thai prime minister Thaksin Shinawatra.

Ten years after playing in the third tier of English football and following a chaotic period of financial uncertainty under Shinawatra, Man City become the richest club in the world under their new Middle Eastern ownership.

On the same day as their takeover (Transfer Deadline Day), Man City break the British transfer record by signing Brazilian winger Robinho from Real Madrid for £32.5m.

May 2009

Man City had been sitting in the relegation zone at Christmas, but an upturn in form during the second half of the season from Mark Hughes’s side helps the club secure a 10th-placed finish in the Premier League.

July to August 2009

Man City spend in excess of £100m to sign several high-profile players, most notably former Manchester United striker Carlos Tevez as well as Emmanuel Adebayor and Kolo Toure from Arsenal.

September 2009

Financial Fair Play (FFP) as a concept is agreed upon in response to widespread concerns over unsustainable debt and ‘financial doping’ across European club football.

Gianni Infantino – UEFA general secretary at the time – insists that these new rules would prevent clubs from ‘spending more than they generate’.

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December 2009 to August 2010

Roberto Mancini replaces Mark Hughes as Man City manager and steers the club to a fifth-placed finish in the Premier League, narrowly missing out on Champions League qualification by only three points.

In the summer, Man City spend over £100m (once again) to bring in Edin Dzeko, David Silva, Yaya Toure, Mario Ballotelli, Aleksandar Kolarov, James Milner and Jerome Boateng.

May 2011

After scoring the winning goal to help Man City beat rivals Man United in the semi-finals, Yaya Toure scores the only goal to help the Citizens win 1-0 against Stoke City in the FA Cup final at Wembley Stadium and lift their first major trophy in 35 years.

Man City also finish third in the Premier League – level on points with Chelsea in second – and qualify for the Champions League for the first time.

July to August 2011

The City of Manchester Stadium is renamed the Etihad Stadium after Man City announce a 10-year agreement worth £400m with Etihad Airways – the airline owned by the Abu Dhabi government.

City’s agreement also covers their shirt sponsorship and financial backing for an area of land around the stadium to redevelop the Etihad Campus.

However, Arsenal boss Arsene Wenger is critical of the deal, saying: “The credibility of financial fair play is at stake”.

Liverpool managing director Ian Ayre also says: “Are Etihad, City and Sheikh Mansour related parties? If they are, it’s up to UEFA to rule on them”.

Without naming Wenger or Ayre, Man City launch a robust defence of the deal, stating that recent comments had been “unfounded and regrettable”.

The Citizens then break their club transfer record to sign striker Sergio Aguero from Atletico Madrid for a reported £38m. Samir Nasri and Gael Clichy are also signed from Arsenal.

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October 2011

Nine games into the 2011-12 Premier League season, Man City record one of their best results in their history as they thrash Sir Alex Ferguson’s Man United 6-1 in the Manchester derby at Old Trafford – their biggest victory at the Theatre of Dreams since 1955 (5-0).

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May 2012

Man City create arguably the greatest moment in Premier League history (now with an asterix for many) as Aguero scores a stoppage-time winner to seal a 3-2 comeback victory over QPR on the final day of the season, sealing City’s first top-flight title in 44 years after dramatically pipping rivals Man United on goal difference.

The Citizens lift their first ever Premier League title – and third English top-flight crown – four years after their Abu Dhabi-backed owners bought the club, with almost £500m spend on new players at a net loss of around £345m.

February to May 2013

Premier League clubs agree to a new spending control scheme that prevents teams from making a total loss of more than £105m over the next three seasons. Any clubs breaching these rules will be punished with a points deduction.

This 'break even' model aims to be similar to the Financial Fair Play regulations which were officially introduced by UEFA across all European competitions in 2011.

Man City finish the 2012-13 season as Premier League runners-up behind champions Man United, before suffering a surprise defeat to Wigan Athletic in the FA Cup final. Mancini is sacked just two days later.

May 30, 2013 to May 11, 2014

Manuel Pellegrini is appointed as Mancini’s successor and welcomes Fernandinho, Stefan Jovetic, Jesus Navas, Alvaro Negredo and Martin Demichelis to Man City as new signings.

In his first season at the Etihad, Pellegrini successfully steers City to their second Premier League title and the League Cup, winning the latter competition courtesy of a 3-1 victory over Sunderland in the final.

The Citizens scored a total of 156 goals across all competitions, breaking the previous English record of 143 goals set by Man United back in 1956-57.

May 16, 2014

Man City accept a £49m fine, £32m of which is suspended, after breaching UEFA’s Financial Fair Play rules. Their Champions League squad for the 2014-15 season was also capped at 21 players.

December 2014 to May 2015

Man City unveil a new £200m state-of-the-art training complex, enhancing the club’s academy system as well as allowing the women's team to complete their first season in the Women’s Super League, before winning the League Cup.

The men’s side ended the season trophyless, though, with Pellegrini settling for a runners-up finish in the Premier League, fourth-round eliminations in both domestic cups as well as being knocked out in the Champions League last 16 by Barcelona.

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February 2016

Just a couple of months after unveiling a new club badge, Man City confirm that Pep Guardiola will succeed Pellegrini and become their new manager ahead of the 2016-17 season.

Guardiola is to leave Bayern Munich after three years in Germany, having previously spent four memorable years as head coach of his boyhood club Barcelona.

May 2016

The end of the 2015-16 season, in which City finish fourth in the Premier League but win the EFL Cup, is followed by UEFA alleging that the Citizens committed “serious breaches” of its club licensing and Financial Fair Play rules.

An independent body states that City ‘overstated its sponsorship revenue in its accounts and in the break-even information submitted to UEFA between 2012 and 2016’.

Man City say they are “disappointed but not surprised” by the judgement which is later overturned on appeal. City’s victory is “validation of the club’s position and the body of evidence that it was able to present”.

July 2016 to May 2017

The Pep Guardiola era begins with Ilkay Gundogan, John Stones, Leroy Sane, Claudio Bravo, Nolito and Oleksandr Zinchenko all joining Man City in his first summer transfer window as manager.

Aguero ends the season as City’s top scorer with an impressive 33 goals, but Guardiola’s debut campaign at the Etihad concludes without any trophies for the first time in his managerial career.

City finish third in the Premier League, lose in the FA Cup semi-finals, suffer a fourth-round elimination in the EFL Cup and another last-16 exit in the Champions League.

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July 2017 to May 2018

Man City spend over £250m on six new signings – Bernardo Silva, Ederson, Kyle Walker, Danilo, Benjamin Mendy and Aymeric Laporte – during a memorable 2017-18 season in which Guardiola wins his first two major pieces of silverware.

The Citizens beat Arsenal 3-0 in the EFL Cup final as Guardiola celebrates his first trophy as City boss, before becoming the first team in English top-flight history to accumulate 100 points in a ‘Centurions’ season.

City reclaim the Premier League title after finishing a whopping 19 points clear of Man United in second, while they also set several records, including most wins (32), most away wins (16), most away points (50), most goals (106), best goal difference (+79) and most consecutive victories (18).

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November 2018

German news outlet Der Speigel publishes a plethora of leaked documents, acquired by Portuguese computer hacker Rui Pinto, claiming Man City and their sponsors manipulated contracts to circumvent UEFA’s Financial Fair Play rules.

City allegedly misled UEFA by concealing that owner Sheikh Mansour was directly funding the club through affiliated sponsors. By artificially inflating their commercial revenue, City reportedly bypassed FFP regulations requiring clubs to break even.

In response, Man City label the allegations as an "organised and clear" attempt to damage their reputation.

May 2019

UEFA launches a formal investigation into Der Spiegel's findings, before Man City criticise the European governing body’s probe and launch an appeal process.

On the pitch, Man City become the first team in English football history to win all four domestic trophies in a single season, lifting the Premier League, FA Cup, EFL Cup and Community Shield.

Guardiola’s men pip Jurgen Klopp’s Liverpool in an enthralling title race to finish top with a staggering 98 points, just one ahead of the Reds who lost only one of their 38 league games.

July 2019

A few days after bidding farewell to legendary captain Vincent Kompany, Man City spend a club-record £62.5m on Spanish midfielder Rodri from Atletico Madrid.

Described as the “perfect fit” for Guardiola’s team by Director of Football Txiki Begiristain, Rodri said: “What City have achieved in the last two years has been amazing and I’m looking forward to being part of such a talented squad.

“It’s not just the titles they have won, but the way they have managed it, playing attacking football at all times. It’s a style that excites me, as do the club’s ambitions.”

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November 2019

Man City fail with an initial bid to have the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) halt UEFA’s investigation into a possible breach of Financial Fair Play rules after being referred to UEFA’s financial watchdog – the Club Financial Control Body (CFCB).

February 2020

UEFA announce that Man City have been punished with a two-year ban from European competition and a €30m (£25m) fine after being found guilty of committing "serious breaches" of UEFA club licensing and FFP rules.

Just a month later, Man City win a fourth EFL Cup in five seasons, beating Aston Villa 2-1 at Wembley, before the Coronavirus outbreak halts football across Europe.

May 2020

Liverpool finally get the better of Man City and win the Premier League title with 99 points, comfortably finishing 18 points clear of the Citizens in second place.

Raheem Sterling (31) was City’s top scorer in a campaign that saw Guardiola’s side win another EFL Cup and the Community Shield.

July 2020

Man City's two-year European ban is overturned on appeal as CAS clears the Citizens of "disguising equity funds as sponsorship contributions", while the club’s fine is also reduced to €10m (£9m) from €30m.

CAS found that “most of the alleged breaches were either not established or time-barred.”

May 2021

Guardiola wins his third Premier League title as Man City boss, less than a week before the Citizens painfully lose 1-0 to Chelsea in their first-ever Champions League final held in Porto.

City also lost to Chelsea in the FA Cup semi-finals during the 2020-21 season, but they did win a fourth successive EFL Cup, and eighth overall, after beating Tottenham in the final.

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August 2021

Jack Grealish becomes the most expensive British player in football history after joining Man City for £100m from Aston Villa.

“I am incredibly happy to have joined Manchester City,” said Grealish. “City are the best team in the country with a manager considered to be the best in the world – it’s a dream come true to be part of this club.

“Over the past 10 seasons, they have won major trophies consistently. Pep coming here has taken them to the next level and the football this team plays is the most exciting in Europe. To play for Pep and learn from him is going to be special and it’s something any top footballer would want.

“The facilities are amazing, and I honestly can’t wait to get started, meet everyone and get playing.”

May 2022

Man City’s 20th consecutive season as a top-flight clubs concludes with another Premier League title, finishing just one point above Liverpool courtesy of a dramatic final-day comeback over Aston Villa (3-2 win).

The Citizens finish with only one trophy to their name, though, after reaching the semi-finals in both the Champions League and FA Cup while suffering a fourth-round elimination in the EFL Cup.

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July to September 2022

Man City announce the statement signing of in-demand striker Erling Haaland from Borussia Dortmund, activating his £51m release clause.

"This is a proud day for me and my family," said Haaland, the son of former City captain Alf-Inge, who played for the club between 2000 and 2003. “I believe I am in the right place to fulfil my ambitions.”

Defender Manuel Akanji is also brought in from Dortmund for a cut-price £15m, while Man City spend £42m on England midfielder Kalvin Phillips from Leeds United.

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February 2023

The bombshell news breaks that Man City have been charged by the Premier League with breaking 115 financial rules between 2009 and 2018, following a four-year investigation.

City are alleged to have failed to provide accurate financial information relating to sponsorship income, revenue and operating costs, as well as full details of players' wages over a six-season period and the earnings of former manager Roberto Mancini during his time at the club.

The eight-time Premier League winners have also been accused by England’s top division of failing to comply with UEFA's FFP rules and are said to have not fully co-operated with the Premier League's investigation.

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June 2023

Man City become the second team in English football history, after Man United, to win a historic Premier League, FA Cup and Champions League treble.

After lifting their fifth league title in six years and beating the Red Devils in the first Manchester derby FA Cup final, City secure a slender 1-0 triumph over Inter Milan courtesy of Rodri’s second-half match-winner to claim their first Champions League trophy, 15 years after their Abu Dhabi-backed takeover.

Sheikh Mansour was in attendance for the showpiece held in Istanbul – just the second City game he has ever been to during his ownership.

September 2023

Following the most successful season in the club’s history, Man City spend over £200m on four new first-team players. Defender Josko Gvardiol is signed for around £77m, while Mateo Kovacic, Matheus Nunes and Jeremy Doku also arrive at the Etihad.

September 2024

The 12-week hearing between the Premier League and Man City on all 115 charges gets underway, with a three-person independent commission reviewing the case.

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May 2026

Man City announce that Pep Guardiola will be leaving the club at the end of the season. The legendary Catalan coach loses his 593rd and final match in charge of the club – a 2-1 Premier League home defeat to Aston Villa – but he departs the Etihad with 20 trophies, including six top-flight titles.

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September 25, 2026

Man City enter the international break top of the Premier League table after new manager Enzo Maresca leads the club to five wins out of five at the start of the 2026-27 season.

However, leaks emerge claiming that Man City are found guilty of 114 of the 115 charges levied against them by the Premier League.

Both the Premier League and Man City decline to comment on the reports.

September 29, 2026

The Premier League releases a damning statement confirming that Man City have been found guilty of all charges related to serious breaches of the league’s financial rules and the majority of charges in relation to its failure to co-operate with the league's investigation by an independent commission.

Man City are accused of using "sham" contracts and bogus deals to disguise more than £900m in secret funding and artificially inflate revenues between the 2009-10 and 2017-18 seasons.

The Premier League CEO, Richard Masters, says that the findings show that Man City "systematically broke Premier League rules for nearly a decade."

In response, Man City say they are “both disappointed and surprised” by the verdict, insisting that they are “innocent” and will be "relentless" in its fight to clear their name.

City also state that they intend to submit their appeal before the deadline on Friday, October 2.