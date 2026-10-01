Preview: Spain vs Czech Republic - prediction, team news, lineups

Spain will be aiming make it three wins from their first three matches in the 2026-27 UEFA Nations League when they host Czech Republic on Saturday night.

La Roja are currently top of Group 3 of League A on six points, while Czech Republic are at the bottom of the section on zero points, losing their opening two games.

Match preview

Spain opened their 2026-27 Nations League campaign with a 3-2 success over England at Wembley on September 26, before beating Croatia 4-1 three days later to move onto six points.

Luis de la Fuente's side now have matches against Czech Republic and Croatia before the end of this international break, and it would be a surprise if they were unable to collect 12 points given their quality, with La Roja the outstanding team in world football.

The reigning world and European champions, Spain have won their last nine games in all competitions, while they are unbeaten across 90 minutes since a friendly with Colombia in March 2024.

La Roja won the Nations League in 2022-23 before losing the 2024-25 final to Portugal on penalties.

Spain have faced Czech Republic on seven previous occasions and are unbeaten against them, boasting a record of five wins and two defeats; the last meeting between the two sides came in June 2022, with La Roja recording a 2-0 victory in their Nations League clash.

© Iconsport / Newspix

Czech Republic held Spain to a 2-2 draw in their home clash in the 2022-23 Nations League, but it would be fair to say that it has been a disappointing start to their 2025-26 Nations League campaign.

Santi Denia's side suffered a 2-1 home defeat to Croatia in their opener on September 26, before suffering a 2-0 home loss to England three days later.

Czech Republic are bottom of Group 3 of League A on zero points, and they are under pressure to secure positive results in their next two games against Spain and England.

The Representatives have taken to the field on 23 occasions in the Nations League, boasting a record of 10 wins, three draws and 10 defeats.

Czech Republic are playing in League A for the second time in their history following on from 2022-23, having secured promotion from League B last time out.

Spain Nations League form:

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Spain form (all competitions):

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Czech Republic Nations League form:

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Team News

© Iconsport / Paul Terry/Sportimage

Spain head coach De la Fuente will make changes to the side that started against Croatia, with Aymeric Laporte likely to return to the defence.

Rodri and Dani Olmo should also return in midfield, while there could be starts for both Nico Williams and Ferran Torres in the final third of the field.

Lamine Yamal has been in sensational form during this international period, scoring three goals and registering one assist in two matches, and the Barcelona attacker is again set to start.

As for Czech Republic, Pavel Sulc is suspended following his red card against England.

Adam Karabec is also highly unlikely to be involved against Spain, with the 23-year-old forced off in the latter stages of the first period against the Three Lions.

Alex Kral and Ondrej Lingr could both be introduced into the starting team, while there is again set to be a spot through the middle for Adam Hlozek, who has scored five times for the national side.

Spain possible starting lineup:

Simon; Pubill, Cubarsi, Laporte, Cucurella; Ruiz, Rodri; Yamal, Olmo, N Williams; F Torres

Czech Republic possible starting lineup:

Kovar; Chaloupek, Hranac, Krejci, Slama; Sadliek, Cerv; Radosta, Kral, Lingr; Hlozek

We say: Spain 3-0 Czech Republic

It is incredibly difficult to back against Spain at the moment given their form - this is a really tough match for Czech Republic, and we are expecting it to be comfortable for La Roja.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.