Preview: Leyton Orient vs Plymouth Argyle - prediction, team news, lineups

Leyton Orient play host to Plymouth Argyle on Saturday afternoon looking to catapult themselves up the League One table.

Despite the home side sitting seven positions behind their fourth-placed opponents, they will move ahead of them with a victory at Brisbane Road.

Match preview

Faced with a home fixture against Burton Albion last time out, Plymouth had the opportunity to move to the top of the standings.

However, for just the second time this season, Tom Cleverley's side failed to get on the scoresheet as they succumbed to a 1-0 scoreline to the Brewers.

Losing three times in eight league games will disappoint Cleverley, yet there is a feeling that there is more to come from the Pilgrims, who already possess the third-best attacking record in the division.

While losing twice at home in four games is a poor start at Home Park, Plymouth have recorded back-to-back victories on their travels.

Seven goals have been scored at Doncaster Rovers and Blackpool respectively, albeit with two goals being conceded in each of those contests.

© Imago / Keeran Marquis, SPP, Sportspressphoto

As far as Leyton Orient are concerned, they have been inconsistent since the start of the campaign, with Richie Wellens's side yet to record consecutive victories in the third tier.

Nevertheless, they have the chance to end that streak this weekend, a result of their 1-0 triumph over Stevenage last time out.

That brought to an end a three-game losing streak in all competitions after defeats had been posted against Bradford City, Wycombe Wanderers and Arsenal Under-21s.

Remarkably, this is Leyton Orient's fifth successive game at Brisbane Road. They have only scored more than once in one of those fixtures.

Leyton Orient League One form:

W

L

W

D

L

W

Leyton Orient form (all competitions):

W

D

L

L

L

W

Plymouth Argyle League One form:

Plymouth Argyle form (all competitions):

Team News

© Imago

After a two-week break from action, Wellens may name the same Leyton Orient XI from the win over Stevenage.

Alex Gilbert scored on his first League One start of the season in that game, and should get the nod in the number 10 role behind top goalscorer Jaze Kabia.

Demetri Mitchell is the only player unavailable for this contest through injury.

Meanwhile, Plymouth defender Julio Pleguezuelo will be assessed having been withdrawn with an injury issue during the final quarter of the game versus Burton.

Mathias Ross is on standby to replace the Spaniard in the middle of the backline, while Caleb Watts is in contention for his first league start of the season after seven substitute outings.

Leyton Orient possible starting lineup:

Baxter; Stevens, Olowu, Forrester, Chinedu; Hayden, El Mizouni; Akhamrich, Gilbert, Springett; Kabia

Plymouth Argyle possible starting lineup:

Cooper; Harding, Ross, Mitchell, Sorinola; Curtis, White, Bakinson, Irow; Watts, Pepple

We say: Leyton Orient 1-2 Plymouth Argyle

Although Plymouth suffered a surprise defeat last time out, we cannot ignore the form that they showed previously. Already on a two-match winning streak on their travels, Plymouth should have enough quality in their ranks to edge out their improving hosts.

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