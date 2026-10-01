Spain lineup vs. Czech Republic: Predicted La Roja XI as Luis de la Fuente prepares to make changes

Spain head coach Luis de la Fuente will make changes to the side that started against Croatia for Saturday's UEFA Nations League contest with Czech Republic.

Aymeric Laporte is likely to return to the defence, with Dean Huijsen potentially dropping out.

Elsewhere, Rodri and Dani Olmo should return in midfield, while there could be starts for both Nico Williams and Ferran Torres in the final third of the field.

Martin Zubimendi and Fermin Lopez could make way for Rodri and Olmo, while Torres could be introduced in place of Mikel Oyarzabal.

Marc Pubill is expected to keep his spot at right-back for the European and world champions.

Lamine Yamal has been in sensational form during this international period, scoring three goals and registering one assist in two matches, and the Barcelona attacker is again set to start.

There have been suggestions that Yamal could be rested on Saturday, but that is not expected to be the case, as Spain look to make it three wins in the 2026-27 Nations League.

Spain possible starting lineup:

Simon; Pubill, Cubarsi, Laporte, Cucurella; Ruiz, Rodri; Yamal, Olmo, N Williams; F Torres