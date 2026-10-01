Preview: Rochdale vs Swindon Town - prediction, team news, lineups

Rochdale play host to Swindon Town on Saturday afternoon looking to continue their surge up the League Two table.

Meanwhile, despite a three-match streak without a win, the visitors sit in 12th position, four places above their opponents.

Match preview

Having earned promotion from the National League last season, it was understandable that Rochdale - with a new manager in charge - needed time to adapt to this level.

However, Ian Watson's side have won three of their last five matches to move away from the bottom of the standings.

Victories have been posted against Shrewsbury Town, Oldham Athletic and Fleetwood Town, teams who sit in the bottom half of the table.

A goalless draw has also been recorded at fifth-placed Walsall, and Rochdale now sit just five points behind leaders Barnet.

While Watson will not necessarily be looking that high just yet, it highlights that another win on Saturday will catapult Rochdale into the top 12 and beyond.

In sharp contrast to Rochdale putting together a three-game unbeaten run in League Two, Swindon are without a victory over the same period.

Furthermore, Ian Holloway's side have gone five games in all competitions without a win, four of those fixtures ending in defeat.

A 1-1 draw was recorded against Accrington Stanley last time out, an acceptable result when considering that Swindon conceded in the first minute of the match.

That said, Swindon have now gone nine matches in all competitions without keeping a clean sheet.

Rochdale League Two form:

Rochdale form (all competitions):

Swindon Town League Two form:

Swindon Town form (all competitions):

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Team News

© Imago / Focus Images

Rochdale will be without Tobi Adebayo-Rowling after he was sent off for two yellow cards against Fleetwood.

Kaiden Wilson could potentially move to left-back, with Sam Sherring being brought into the middle of the defence.

Barring any fresh fitness issues, Watson may be prepared to keep with the rest of the starting lineup from the last game. Dan Moss has been ruled out for the season with a serious knee injury.

Swindon are hopeful of having Joe Snowdon back in contention after a fitness issue, but the midfielder will likely only be named on the substitutes' bench.

Ben Middlemas and Joel McGregor remain sidelined, but Matty Virtue, Daniel Butterworth and Antwoine Hackford are all pushing for starting opportunities.

Rochdale possible starting lineup:

Waller; Tasker, Flint, Sherring, Wilson; Adeeko, Gilmour; Smith, Middleton, Taylor; Brown

Swindon Town possible starting lineup:

Ripley; Ball, Majekodunmi, Negru, Butler; Munda, Thomson, Clarke; Glatzel, Drinan, Hungbo

We say: Rochdale 2-1 Swindon Town

Although Swindon stopped the rot last time out, a home draw with Accrington Stanley will not have provided encouragement to their supporters. In sharp contrast, Rochdale are now settled at this level of football once again, and we can only see a hard-earned home victory.

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