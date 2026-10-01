Preview: Chesterfield vs Tranmere Rovers - prediction, team news, lineups

Chesterfield will be looking to get back to winning ways when they welcome Tranmere Rovers to the SMH Group Stadium on Saturday.

The hosts currently sit 11th in the League Two table, while the visitors are 10th.

Match preview

Chesterfield have made a steady start to the League Two campaign, collecting 11 points from their opening eight matches.

Paul Cook's side had enjoyed a six-match unbeaten run before losing 2-1 at Cheltenham last weekend.

The Spireites previously drew with Gillingham and Barnet and beat Oldham Athletic and York City in the league, while also recording positive results against Manchester City's Under-21s and Port Vale in the EFL Trophy.

Chesterfield will now hope to return to winning ways at home on Saturday, having not lost at the SMH Group Stadium in their last five games across all competitions.

© Iconsport / Richard Ault, Alamy Live News

Tranmere, meanwhile, have lost just once in their opening eight League Two fixtures and currently sit 10th in the table with 11 points.

Darrell Clarke's side were held to a 1-1 draw by Walsall last weekend, having taken the lead through Ben Faulkner before conceding a stoppage-time equaliser.

The visitors have also recorded league victories over Shrewsbury Town and Oldham Athletic and drawn with Port Vale, Newport County, Rotherham United and Exeter City, with their only defeat coming against Gillingham.

Tranmere's defensive record has been particularly impressive, with only eight goals conceded in their opening eight league matches.

The visitors will therefore prove a difficult test for Chesterfield, with little separating the two sides in the early stages of the new season.

Chesterfield League Two form:

Chesterfield form (all competitions):

Tranmere Rovers League Two form:

Tranmere Rovers form (all competitions):

Team News

© Imago

Chesterfield do not appear to have any fresh injury problems following their defeat at Cheltenham last weekend.

As a result, Lee Bonis is expected to lead the line again with support from goalscorer Louie Marsh in the No.10 role and Joel Randall and Dilan Markanday out wide.

Tranmere are likely to stick with the same side that drew against Walsall last weekend, with Will Vaulks and Tom Conlon set to start in midfield.

Joe Ironside is set to continue up front, with support from Charlie Whitaker, Tom Ince and Zane Okoro could feature out wide.

Chesterfield possible starting lineup:

Boot; Hutton, McFadzean, Simpson, Gordon; McEachran, Stirk; Markanday, Marsh, Randall; Bonis

Tranmere Rovers possible starting lineup:

Male; Senior, Faulkner, Smith, Slater; Conlon, Vaulks; Okoro, Ince, Whitaker; Ironside.

We say: Chesterfield 1-1 Tranmere Rovers

With both teams having shown plenty of defensive resilience this season, this could be another closely fought contest with the points shared.

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