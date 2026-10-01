Barcelona transfer news: Dani Olmo's agent discusses attacker's future amid Bayern Munich talk

Dani Olmo's agent has said that the Barcelona attacker wants to finish his career at Dinamo Zagreb amid reports linking the Spain international with a switch to Bayern Munich.

The 28-year-old played for Barcelona's youth academy between 2007 and 2014 before making the move to Dinamo, and he went on to represent the Croatian outfit's first team on 124 occasions, scoring 34 goals and registering 28 assists.

Olmo then made the move to Leipzig, scoring 29 goals and registering 34 assists in 148 matches for the Bundesliga club, before arriving at Barcelona in 2024.

The forward has a record of 20 goals and 20 assists in 96 appearances for Barcelona, including three assists in eight outings in all competitions this season.

There is currently speculation surrounding Olmo's future, with Bayern believed to be interested in bringing him back to the Bundesliga.

© Imago / Pressinphoto

Bayern are being linked with a move for Barcelona's Olmo

Olmo's agent has now addressed the speculation and said that the Spain international wants to finish his career at his first professional club Dinamo.

"He wants to finish his career at Dinamo and hopes that will be the case, even as a manager; he’d like to start his managerial career at Dinamo," Bara said on the Inkubator podcast.

"Dani still walks around the house wearing a Dinamo shirt with the number 7 and his name on it, even now in Barcelona.

“Other players approach him and they all know the story: when you mention Olmo, the first thing that springs to mind is Dinamo. He’s much more closely linked to Dinamo than those who ought to be, but aren’t.

“Dani Olmo is very attached to Zagreb and Croatia. I’m now going to say something that people don’t know; I hope Dani doesn’t hold it against me because I know the Spanish media will publish it too. Ever since he left Dinamo, he has been donating 2% of his gross annual salary to Vukovar.

© Imago / Pressinphoto

Agent: 'Olmo wants to finish his career at Dinamo'

“These are substantial sums because he earns a great deal of money, and this has been going on since he was at Leipzig and now at Barcelona. He doesn’t talk about it publicly, but I want to say it because he deserves it."

Bara also revealed that Bayern have twice attempted to sign Olmo.

“He turned down Bayern when he was at Dinamo, on my advice. I told him: ‘You need to take the next step,’ and that’s exactly what happened,” Bara said.

“Later, he received another offer from Bayern whilst playing for Leipzig, and there were also Barcelona and other clubs in the running. We chose Barcelona, which perhaps wasn’t the best option, but everything worked out well for him afterwards."

Olmo is currently with the Spain squad competing in the 2026-27 UEFA Nations League.