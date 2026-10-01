Man United transfer news: Red Devils learn 'bargain' asking price for highly-rated goalkeeper

Manchester United have reportedly been informed that they could sign River Plate goalkeeper Santiago Beltran for €15m (£13m) during the January transfer window.

The 21-year-old's future is currently the subject of speculation, with Manchester City and Aston Villa both believed to be admirers of the Argentina international.

There have also been claims that Atletico Madrid view Beltran as a potential long-term replacement between the sticks for Jan Oblak.

The 6ft 3in goalkeeper only has a deal with River until December 2027, and the expectation is that he will be sold during the January transfer window.

According to TyC Sports, River are expecting to sell Beltran at the start of 2027, with the Argentine outfit's asking price said to be €15m (£13m).

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Man United 'informed' of Beltran's asking price

Beltran has made 39 appearances for River's first team, keeping 15 clean sheets in the process.

Meanwhile, he has been capped on one occasion by Argentina, debuting against Honduras in June, but the stopper was not named in their squad for the 2026 World Cup.

Senne Lammens has been impressive since making the move to Man United from Royal Antwerp during last summer's transfer window, with the Belgium international becoming the club's number one shortly after his arrival.

However, the 24-year-old has only kept nine clean sheets in his 39 appearances for the Red Devils, conceding 49 times in the process.

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Beltran could be signed as competition for Lammens

There is not believed to be any immediate danger of Lammens losing his spot as the number one, but Man United could bring another goalkeeper to the club in 2027.

Indeed, Tom Heaton's deal is due to expire at the end of the season, and the veteran could hang up his boots next summer.

Should Beltran arrive, the Argentine could potentially initially be back-up to Lammens, with Karl Darlow dropping to the number three position.

Altay Bayindir and Andre Onana are also both still contracted to Man United, with the pair currently on loan at Celta Vigo and Trabzonspor respectively, but neither are in the club's plans moving forward.