Preview: Grimsby Town vs Shrewsbury Town - prediction, team news, lineups

Grimsby Town will look to bounce back from their first defeat of the season when they welcome Shrewsbury Town to Blundell Park on Saturday afternoon, with a victory potentially enough to send them top of the League Two table.

The hosts saw their seven-game unbeaten start ended by a 2-1 defeat to Newport County last weekend, while the Shrews have won just two of their opening eight matches but travel north unbeaten in three after a dramatic 2-2 draw with Colchester United on Saturday.

Match preview

Following a narrow miss in their bid for promotion to League One last season, when David Artell's side finished seventh before losing to Salford City in the playoff semi-finals, the Mariners entered the new campaign aiming to go one step further this time around.

Grimsby Town have made a positive start to the new season, going unbeaten in their opening seven matches and recording wins over Exeter City, Bristol Rovers and Crawley Town.

However, that run also included four consecutive draws, preventing Artell's side from moving top of the League Two table and establishing a significant gap over their fellow playoff hopefuls.

If the Mariners can return to winning ways against a side they have not lost to since 2015, there is a chance they could end the weekend at the top of the table.

Although they were never ahead at Rodney Parade last weekend, a familiar issue for Artell and his side has been allowing promising positions in matches to slip away, with leads against Fleetwood Town and Accrington Stanley ultimately resulting in frustrating stalemates.

That said, their eight goals conceded, an average of one per game, ranks among the best defensive records in the division so far and is a key reason why they could return to the top of the fourth-tier standings by Saturday.

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As for visitors Shrewsbury Town, they finished 10 points clear of the relegation zone last season and would have been hoping to make a strong start this time around to avoid another battle at the bottom.

After eight League Two outings, Gavin Cowan's side have recorded two wins, two draws and four defeats, leaving them 18th in the table and just three points clear of the relegation zone.

Despite that record, the Shrews head into the weekend unbeaten in their last three, following a win over Northampton Town with draws against Crewe Alexandra and Colchester United.

The latest stalemate came at home to the U's last weekend, when they recovered from a goal down to seemingly snatch a late victory in the 92nd minute through Isaac Fletcher, only for Moses Sesay to equalise moments later and deny Shrewsbury what would have been their third league win of the campaign.

So far, Cowan's men have earned just one point on the road this season, with only fellow strugglers Exeter and Port Vale picking up fewer.

They now make the 165-mile journey to North East Lincolnshire knowing that their away record will need to improve sooner rather than later if they are to avoid another fight for survival.

The two sides faced each other twice within 20 days last season, with a 1-1 draw at New Meadow preceding a 1-0 Grimsby Town victory at Blundell Park in their final meeting of 2025.

Grimsby Town League Two form:

Grimsby Town form (all competitions):

Shrewsbury Town League Two form:

Shrewsbury Town form (all competitions):

Team News

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Grimsby Town are expected to make a change ahead of their ninth league match of the season after Mark Shelton was withdrawn after 36 minutes in South Wales, with Ryley Reynolds the most likely candidate to come into the midfield five.

Captain Kieran Green's three-game scoring streak came to an end in that match, but he is expected to retain his place in the XI, while Welsh forward Iwan Morgan is the most likely player to lead the line.

The visiting side, meanwhile, can name the same starting lineup that was denied a victory late on last weekend.

Cowan is expected to stick with his back-five formation, with Josh Davison and George Lloyd set to continue together up front.

Grimsby Town possible starting lineup:

Pym; Rodgers, Kacurri, McJannet, Sweeney; Walker; Cartwright, Green, Shelton; Vernam; Morgan

Shrewsbury Town possible starting lineup:

Brook; Stubbs, Boyle, Anderson; Hoole, Sang, Turner-Cooke, Berkoe; Fletcher; Davison, Lloyd

We say: Grimsby Town 2-0 Shrewsbury Town

Grimsby have been one of the stronger sides in the division so far, while Shrewsbury's struggles on the road leave them facing a difficult afternoon at Blundell Park.

We expect the Mariners to take advantage and return to winning ways with a comfortable victory.

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