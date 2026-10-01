Harry Kane’s England record vs. Croatia including goals, assists and overall wins

Harry Kane is in contention to start up front for England when they travel to Stadion HNK Rijeka to face Croatia in their third fixture of the UEFA Nations League on Saturday evening.

The Three Lions have collected three points from their opening two matches in League A Group C, with a 3-2 home defeat to Spain followed by a 2-0 win over 10-man Czech Republic on Wednesday.

Kane missed a penalty against Spain before somewhat making amends with a second-half strike against Czechia, and he will now be hoping to add to his all-time record of 87 England goals when he comes up against Croatia.

Here, Sports Mole takes a closer look at Kane’s overall record against Croatia.

HARRY KANE'S RECORD VS. CROATIA Played: 5 Won: 3 Drawn: 1 Lost: 1 Goals: 3 Assists: 1

Harry Kane has faced Croatia a total of five times for England across all competitions, with all five meetings competitive ones rather than friendly fixtures.

The striker has worn the captain’s armband on all five occasions and has led the Three Lions to three victories, while one draw and one defeat have also been posted.

Kane’s first encounter with Croatia was the biggest of all in the semi-finals of the 2018 World Cup, when England suffered a painful 2-1 extra-time defeat to the Checkered Ones. England’s No.9 played the full 90 minutes but was unable to get his name on the scoresheet.

Just three months later, Kane also drew a blank in front of goal and played the full match as England played out a goalless stalemate with Croatia away from home in the inaugural UEFA Nations League campaign.

However, in the reverse fixture at Wembley Stadium held 37 days later, Kane contributed to both of England’s goals in a narrow 2-1 victory, setting up Jesse Lingard’s 78th-minute equaliser before netting a 85th-minute winner to snatch a comeback win.

England then had to wait almost three years before they butted heads with Croatia once again at Euro 2020. Kane played for 82 minutes as captain, but it was Raheem Sterling’s goal that sealed a 1-0 group-stage win at Wembley.

Kane’s most recent meeting with Croatia took place in the group stage of the 2026 World Cup, with the Bayern Munich striker scoring England’s first two goals in the first half – a penalty and a header – in a thrilling 4-2 triumph over the Checkered Ones.