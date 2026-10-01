England lineup vs. Croatia: Predicted XI for UEFA Nations League clash

England will be without Nico O'Reilly for Saturday’s UEFA Nations League clash with Croatia at Stadion HNK Rijeka.

The versatile Manchester City star was not fit to feature in the Three Lions’ 2-0 win over Czech Republic on Tuesday and he has since withdrawn from Thomas Tuchel’s squad due to injury.

Lewis Hall, who impressed at left-back last time out, is therefore expected to retain his starting spot, while Trent Alexander-Arnold could continue at right-back after making a notable impression on his first England start in over two years.

Ezri Konsa remains doubtful after he was only fit to make the bench against Czechia. Como’s Trevoh Chalobah will hope to keep his centre-back spot alongside Marc Guehi, though Everton’s Jarrad Branthwaite is another option.

James Trafford has started England’s first two Nations League matches, but Tuchel has previously said that he plans to give long-serving No.1 Jordan Pickford a run-out this month. The Everton goalkeeper is therefore expected to return between the sticks and earn his 92nd cap.

Elliot Anderson and Myles Lewis-Skelly could both retain their starting spots in centre-midfield, but Tuchel may be tempted to freshen up his team and hand either James Garner or Alex Scott their first competitive start for England.

Jude Bellingham, meanwhile, began as a substitute against Czechia – coming on for the final 20 minutes – and he is set to earn a recall in an advanced midfield position, potentially at the expense of Morgan Rogers.

Anthony Gordon and Harry Kane have scored in both of England’s opening two games and are likely to start again in a three-man attack with Bukayo Saka, though Eberechi Eze, Morgan Gibbs-White and Rio Ngumoha are all waiting in the wings if needed.

England possible starting lineup:

Pickford; Trent, Chalobah, Guehi, Hall; Anderson, Garner; Saka, Bellingham, Gordon; Kane