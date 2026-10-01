Man United 'make decision' on Harry Amass future amid exit talk surrounding 19-year-old

Manchester United are reportedly preparing to activate a 12-month extension in Harry Amass' contract to take him until the summer of 2028.

Amass was heavily linked with a move away from Man United over the summer, with a number of clubs thought to be interested, but the Englishman remained at Old Trafford.

There is uncertainty when it comes to the 19-year-old's future, as his current deal is due to expire at the end of the 2026-27 campaign.

However, according to the Manchester Evening News, Man United are preparing to activate a 12-month extension to take him until the end of the 2027-28 season.

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Man United 'to activate' extension in Amass' contract

Amass is yet to make an appearance for the Red Devils this season, but he could find himself in the squad after the international break due to some defensive issues.

Patrick Dorgu and Noussair Mazraoui have both suffered injuries during the international break, leaving Luke Shaw as the only recognised left-back in the squad.

An issue for Shaw could therefore lead to Amass being brought into the team.

The teenager joined Man United from from Watford in August 2023, and he has made eight first-team appearances for the Red Devils, including seven outings in 2024-25.

Amass had two spells on loan at Sheffield Wednesday and Norwich City in the Championship last season, and it is understood that a number of second-tier outfits wanted to sign him on loan ahead of the 2026-27 campaign.

The youngster has played once for Man United this season, coming off the bench in the team's opening Champions League fixture against Sabah.

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What is happening with Man United teenager Leon?

Leon arrived at Man United from Cerro Porteno in the summer of 2025, and the 19-year-old had been one of the most highly-rated young left-backs in world football.

However, it has thus far been difficult for the Paraguay international to make his mark.

Leon is not currently in the first-team picture at Old Trafford, while he was an unused substitute for the Under-21s in their last game against Brentford Under-21s on September 18.