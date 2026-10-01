Preview: Crewe Alexandra vs Bristol Rovers - prediction, team news, lineups

Looking to end one of the most unusual runs of form in English football, Crewe Alexandra welcome high-flying Bristol Rovers to Gresty Road on Saturday afternoon, with the hosts aiming to return to League Two's promotion places.

The Railwaymen drew for the sixth consecutive game last weekend after failing to hold onto a lead against Rotherham United, while the Gas made club history by recording their 11th straight home win with a 1-0 victory over Exeter City.

Match preview

Following a mid-table finish last season under long-term manager Lee Bell, Crewe Alexandra entered the 2026-27 campaign hoping to make a push for a return to the third tier of English football for the first time since their relegation in 2022.

Bell's side ultimately finished 11 points short of the playoff places last May, but an eight-game unbeaten start to the new campaign would have represented an ideal beginning to their promotion bid.

After winning their opening two league matches, however, the Railwaymen have drawn each of their subsequent six League Two fixtures against Port Vale, Walsall, York City, Colchester United, Shrewsbury Town and, most recently, Rotherham United, with their only defeat so far coming against Barnsley in the League Cup.

That leaves them in the unusual position of being one of just three sides yet to lose in the league, while also being one of the teams waiting longest for another victory, with both Port Vale and Crawley Town having recorded more recent wins despite currently sitting in the relegation places.

Crewe have surrendered leads in three of those six draws, while two of the other stalemates required stoppage-time goals to secure points, highlighting how close Bell's side have come to turning their impressive unbeaten run into a much stronger start to the season.

Despite that frustrating spell, another victory would likely be enough to lift Crewe back into the playoff places and get their promotion push moving in the right direction once again.

© Imago

Bristol Rovers, meanwhile, travel to Cheshire having lost two of their last three League Two matches, although their most recent victory and earlier-season form have left them third in the table with an opportunity to move top this weekend.

Their latest success came at home to Exeter City, where a second-half goal from Fabrizio Cavegn secured a historic victory, with the Gas recording an 11th consecutive home win for the first time in the club's history.

While their home form has been record-breaking, Steve Evans will know that results on the road are preventing his side from building a significant lead at the top of the table as they look to mount a serious promotion challenge after finishing 14th in the 2025-26 season.

The Gas will need to find greater consistency away from home if they are to maintain their position among the promotion contenders, with their performances on their travels likely to prove crucial over the coming weeks.

Two consecutive away defeats preceded their narrow victory over the Grecians, leaving Rovers with just three points from a possible 12 on the road so far and facing another difficult test against a side yet to lose in the league.

Crewe Alexandra League Two form:

Crewe Alexandra form (all competitions):

Bristol Rovers League Two form:

Bristol Rovers form (all competitions):

Team News

© Imago / Focus Images

Crewe failed to register a single shot on target in their latest outing, so Bell could consider changes in attack as he looks for a way to turn their run of draws into victories.

Winger Jack Lankester could return to the starting XI after scoring twice in the EFL Trophy at the end of September before beginning on the bench last time out, while Irish forward Adrien Thibaut may be handed another opportunity to lead the line after making his only league start of the season against Rotherham United.

Tom Booth has kept three clean sheets in his eight appearances so far and is expected to remain between the sticks for this one.

As for Evans and his Bristol Rovers side, they will be forced into a change after suffering an injury in their latest outing.

Jack Sparkes went down injured in stoppage time, having already endured an injury-hit pre-season, and will miss this match, with Bobby Kamwa the likely replacement in the starting XI.

Cavegn is expected to continue leading the line after scoring his third league goal of the season in the victory over Exeter.

Crewe Alexandra possible starting lineup:

Booth; Billington, Offord, Stephenson, Ure; Holicek, White; March, Tabiner, Gibson; Thibaut

Bristol Rovers possible starting lineup:

Young; Balmer, Kilgour, Kelly; James, Smallwood, Mola, Kamwa; Forde; Harrison, Cavegn

We say: Crewe Alexandra X-Y Bristol Rovers

While the hosts have not won since the second game of the season, they are also one of the few remaining unbeaten sides in League Two and will be looking to make home advantage count against a Bristol Rovers side that has struggled on the road.

We expect Crewe to finally return to winning ways by taking advantage of the Gas' poor away form, with a 2-0 victory potentially lifting them back into the playoff places.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.