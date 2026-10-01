JJ Gabriel future: What's the latest surrounding Man United wonderkid?

JJ Gabriel has reportedly been training in Barcelona, as the 15-year-old seemingly closes in on a high-profile departure from Manchester United.

The wonderkid hit the headlines last month when it was revealed that he had made the decision to leave Old Trafford.

JJ Gabriel has an Irish passport through his father, so a move abroad when he turns 16 on October 6 is possible, with Barcelona and Real Madrid both believed to be interested.

"We're not interested in any player in his situation. I don't even know exactly what's happening, or whether he's still a Manchester United player," Barcelona sporting director Deco recently said.

"We're not involved in this matter. First and foremost, we need to understand what the situation is before trying to do anything. And talking about teenage players isn't our area."

© Iconsport / Sportimage/Alamy

JJ Gabriel 'training in Barcelona' ahead of likely Man United exit

However, despite Deco's comments, it is understood that Barcelona are in the hunt for a player regarded to be one of the best young talents in world football.

According to Manchester Evening News, since the bombshell news, JJ Gabriel has spent time in Barcelona training.

The report claims that JJ Gabriel and his family are regular visitors to Barcelona, and it is understood that the Catalan giants are his preferred choice.

JJ Gabriel had been expected to make his competitive debut for Man United in last month's EFL Cup clash with Brighton & Hove Albion before the incredible turn of events.

© Imago / Sportimage

Man United are set to lose superstar talent JJ Gabriel

The teenager and his representatives were allegedly unhappy that the teenager only made one appearance in pre-season against Atletico Madrid; JJ Gabriel's camp also reportedly believe that he should have been involved in the team's opening Champions League match of the campaign against Sabah.

JJ Gabriel boasts a record of 29 goals and four assists in 32 appearances for Man United Under-18s, and the club had been planning to sign him to scholarship terms this month.

Man United have allegedly not given up complete hope of keeping JJ Gabriel, but it is seen as highly unlikely that the youngster will ultimately decide to remain at Old Trafford.