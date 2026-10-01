Preview: Switzerland vs Slovenia - prediction, team news, lineups

With maximum points on the board, Switzerland will seek a third win in eight days when they host Slovenia in the UEFA Nations League on Saturday evening.

The Swiss are aiming to take a tight grip on top spot, but their closest challengers in League B Group 1 can claim the summit with victory in Lucerne.

Match preview

Living up to their tag as favourites for promotion from Group 1, Switzerland ultimately cruised to a 3-0 win in Scotland on Tuesday night, as Zeki Amdouni scored his third goal in two games.

Following earlier strikes by defensive duo Ricardo Rodriguez and Nico Elvedi, his late finish sealed the deal at Hampden Park, with the visitors benefiting from playing more than 80 minutes against 10 men.

Ranked 14th by FIFA after their recent run to the World Cup quarter-finals - and regulars in the knockout rounds at most major tournaments - Murat Yakin's side will expect to go on and claim first place.

Yakin was widely criticised when Switzerland took just two points from their previous Nations League campaign, but they are on track to bounce straight back from relegation.

Two more games remain in this current camp, with Die Nati set to face both second-placed Slovenia and early strugglers North Macedonia on home turf.

© Imago / Sports Press Photo

Slovenia claimed their first win of their Nations League campaign when they welcomed North Macedonia to Ljubljana on Tuesday, after an opening 0-0 draw against Scotland.

Udinese midfielder Sandri Lovric made the breakthrough shortly after half time, before Aljosa Matko scored his first international goal in the closing stages.

So, head coach Bostjan Cesar remains unbeaten in competitive matches, while his overall record reads two wins, two defeats and two draws.

Cesar's appointment came after dismal results in both the previous Nations League and World Cup qualifying, where Slovenia finished a distant third.

Topping the latter group were Saturday's hosts, who won 3-0 when the Slovenians visited Switzerland just over a year ago.

Including that loss, they have suffered four defeats from the last six meetings, so history is clearly not on the visitors' side.

Switzerland Nations League form:

Slovenia Nations League form:

Team News

© Iconsport / Newspix

Both captain Granit Xhaka and star striker Breel Embolo were not called up for Switzerland duty, having reportedly admitted using a false COVID-19 certificate several years ago.

That has cost the hosts 244 caps worth of experience - and the influential pair have scored a combined 44 international goals - but Amdouni is proving a fine replacement for Embolo.

Amid such a hectic schedule, Yakin may decide to rotate, though Nottingham Forest winger Dan Ndoye will expect to keep his place after recording two assists on Monday.

A star of the World Cup's opening fortnight, Johan Manzambi has started both games so far, having recently recovered from the knee injury that cruelly ended his first major tournament.

Meanwhile, Slovenia's main man Benjamin Sesko was ruled out of this camp by a persistent shin problem. In his continued absence, Swansea City forward Zan Vipotnik should lead the line in Lucerne.

As ever, captain and goalkeeper Jan Oblak will feature between the posts, winning his 87th international cap.

Switzerland possible starting lineup:

Kobel; Britschgi, Elvedi, Akanji, Rodriguez; Freuler, Sow; Ndoye, Manzambi, Monteiro; Amdouni

Slovenia possible starting lineup:

Oblak; Karnicnik, Bijol, Brekalo, Janza; Cerin, Elsnik; Begic, Lovric, Sturm; Vipotnik

We say: Switzerland 3-1 Slovenia

The hosts are in fine form despite the absence of two integral players, and all early evidence suggests they should stroll straight back into League A.

So, Switzerland will reach maximum points at the halfway mark, while inconsistent Slovenia will suffer another defeat on Swiss soil.

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