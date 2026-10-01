Cristiano Ronaldo: How Portugal walkout echoes 2022 World Cup crisis

Portugal were forced to deny reports that Cristiano Ronaldo wanted to leave their World Cup camp after losing his starting place to Goncalo Ramos in 2022. Four years later, Ramos has again moved ahead of him - and this time Ronaldo really has left the national-team camp.

Cristiano Ronaldo's abrupt departure from Portugal duty has inevitably raised questions about whether his 23-year international career is approaching its end.

The 41-year-old has not announced his retirement, and Portugal have not said that he will never represent his country again.

What is certain is that Ronaldo left the squad in Copenhagen on Wednesday after a turbulent few days under Jorge Jesus, promising that he would explain the reasons behind his decision "in due course".

The episode has a striking precedent.

At the 2022 World Cup, Ronaldo also found himself displaced from Portugal's starting XI by Ramos. Reports then claimed that the five-time Ballon d'Or winner had threatened to leave the tournament.

On that occasion, the Portuguese Football Federation emphatically denied it.

Portugal denied almost identical Ronaldo claim in 2022

The 2022 controversy developed after Portugal's final group match against South Korea.

Ronaldo reacted angrily when Fernando Santos substituted him during the 2-1 defeat, and the Portugal boss subsequently admitted that he had not liked what he saw.

Santos then made one of the biggest decisions of his eight-year tenure for the last-16 meeting with Switzerland.

Ronaldo was dropped.

Ramos, then 21, took his place and scored a hat-trick as Portugal produced their most emphatic performance of the tournament in a 6-1 victory.

Portuguese newspaper Record subsequently reported that Ronaldo had considered leaving Qatar after learning that he would not start the match.

The FPF responded with an unusually direct statement denying that Ronaldo had ever threatened to leave the national team.

"At no time did Cristiano Ronaldo threaten to leave the national team during the stay in Qatar," the federation said.

Santos also acknowledged that he and Ronaldo had held a "frank and normal conversation" about the selection decision but insisted that his captain had never said he wanted to abandon the tournament.

Ronaldo remained with the squad and later responded to the controversy by emphasising Portugal's unity.

Four years later, another battle for the number-nine position has produced a very different outcome.

© Iconsport / Xinhua

Goncalo Ramos again at centre of Ronaldo selection dilemma

Ramos has once more become the sporting symbol of Ronaldo's changing status, even if there is no suggestion that the Paris Saint-Germain striker caused the latest dispute.

Jesus initially introduced Ramos in place of Ronaldo during Portugal's 1-0 victory over Wales, explaining that he wanted greater freshness and pressing intensity late in the game.

Against Norway three days later, the hierarchy shifted further.

Ramos started while Ronaldo was left among the substitutes and scored Portugal's winner in a 2-1 victory.

Ronaldo did not play a single minute.

Jesus later explained that he had initially considered using his captain during the second half but decided that the match did not require the change because Ramos was performing well.

Ronaldo went straight down the tunnel after the final whistle rather than joining his teammates as they acknowledged the travelling supporters.

He then missed group training, before Jesus publicly insisted that there was no serious dispute and announced that Ronaldo would return to the squad session in Copenhagen.

Instead, Ronaldo left the Parken Stadium before training began.

He subsequently confirmed that, following Jesus's press conference and a conversation with FPF president Pedro Proenca, he had decided to leave the national-team camp.

"In due course, I will tell all Portuguese people the truth about the reasons that led to my departure from the national team," Ronaldo wrote.

Jesus had also indicated that Ramos was expected to start the following game against Denmark.

That does not establish Ramos as the reason Ronaldo left, with the full details of the disagreement still unknown.

The parallel is nevertheless difficult to miss.

In Qatar four years ago, Portugal were already dealing with questions over Ronaldo's future after Ramos had moved ahead of him.

In 2026, Ramos has again become Portugal's preferred striker for an important match.

This time, there was no report for the federation to deny. Ronaldo himself confirmed that he had left.