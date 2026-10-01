Arsenal injury news: Gunners receive Martin Zubimendi update after Spain win vs Croatia

Arsenal have received a welcome boost after Martin Zubimendi's injury worry was played down by Luis de la Fuente.

The Gunners have seen several players pick up knocks during the international break, and Zubimendi appeared to have suffered an injury as well.

The Spanish midfielder has struggled for regular game time this season under Mikel Arteta, having fallen behind Myles Lewis-Skelly and Bruno Guimaraes in the pecking order.

Zubimendi has made only one start this season, which came in the EFL Cup win over Ipswich Town, and has managed just 90 minutes of Premier League action.

Martin Zubimendi injury: No major worry for Arsenal

© Iconsport / Anke Waelischmiller/dpa

Zubimendi was an unused substitute at Wembley when Spain defeated England on Saturday, but he featured against Croatia.

The midfielder was replaced with 20 minutes remaining after indicating that he may have picked up an injury.

De la Fuente has confirmed that Zubimendi told him there was no issue and that he was simply feeling some tightness as a result of playing limited minutes this season.

“There was a moment when I got worried because he put his hand on the back of his leg, but he shook his head to say no [injury]," De la Fuente said.

"When he came off, he told me that he has played a lot of matches without getting many minutes and that he was feeling some tightness in his calves."

Arsenal injury news: Zubimendi and Odegaard boost

© Imago / Sportsphoto

With several players picking up knocks during the international break, the news from the Spanish camp on Zubimendi will come as a welcome boost.

Kai Havertz has already returned to the Arsenal camp after picking up a hamstring issue in Germany's first match, and it remains unclear how serious his injury is.

Martin Odegaard picked up an ankle injury while playing against Portugal, but his injury does not appear to be serious, and he could take part in Norway's clash against Wales.

William Saliba remains a long-term absentee, but the French defender is reportedly on track to return from injury during November.