Liverpool injury news: Andoni Iraola gets reprieve as Reds 'make decision' on returnee

Liverpool centre-half Giovanni Leoni is at last emerging from a harrowing 10-month injury ordeal.

The 19-year-old Italy youth international made his switch to the Merseyside giants from Serie A outfit Parma in a £26m transfer during the summer window of 2025.

Leoni's eagerly awaited maiden appearance was cruelly curtailed when he ruptured his anterior cruciate ligament in a League Cup triumph against Southampton back in September 2025.

That devastating blow ruled the prodigious talent out of a staggering 56 competitive matches for the Reds while he navigated a gruelling rehabilitation process.

Reds taking a 'patient stance' on Leoni comeback

© Imago

Reports from Italian publication Tuttomercatoweb via Sport Witness suggest the defender is gearing up for a return to first-team training and feels incredibly positive about the road ahead.

Positive updates regarding his fitness are certainly filtering out of Anfield, but the club hierarchy are understood to be against rushing him straight back into the starting XI.

The Premier League heavyweights are perfectly happy to bide their time due to the impressive array of senior defenders already at their disposal.

Head coach Andoni Iraola can lean heavily on skipper Virgil van Dijk while Ronald Araujo is always available to be deployed at the heart of the defence whenever needed.

Leoni injury: The Jeremy Jacquet factor

© Iconsport / SPI

A key factor behind this patient strategy from the Reds is the recent form of defensive prodigy Jeremy Jacquet.

The formidable stopper has quickly established himself as the leading partner for Van Dijk after a series of commanding displays throughout the early stages of the current campaign.

The Frenchman's supreme authority at the back ensures the coaching setup face zero pressure to thrust Leoni straight back into the rigorous climate of the English top flight.

The Italian teenager is currently keeping his head down to complete his recovery and build up vital match sharpness before making a genuine tilt at a regular spot in the side.