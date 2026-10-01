Preview: India vs Brazil - prediction, team news, lineups

Brazil will travel to Kolkata's Salt Lake Stadium for their first-ever meeting with India in Saturday's international friendly.

The Selecao head into the fixture on the back of consecutive wins over Australia, while India drew with Panama in their most recent outing.

Match preview

India boss Khalid Jamil has found wins hard to come by since taking over the reins last summer, having seen his 13 games produce two victories, five draws and five defeats.

Four of his 13 matches took place in India's unsuccessful Asia Cup qualifying campaign (W1, D1, L2), with the Blue Tigers set to miss the tournament for the first time since 2015.

The Blue Tigers have at least managed to avoid defeat in their last two outings, including a 1-1 draw against Tajikistan in June.

Jamil's side returned to action with another 1-1 scoreline in Friday's friendly against Panama in Bangalore, where Ryan Williams saw his first-half opener cancelled out by Omar Valencia's 68th-minute equaliser.

India are now looking forward to hosting two high-profile friendlies against South American nations: Saturday's clash against five-time world champions Brazil and Tuesday's meeting with two-time World Cup winners Uruguay.

Sitting in 138th spot in the FIFA World Rankings, India know they face a tough task to make it three successive games without defeat in their clash against the fifth highest-ranked team on the planet.

© Imago / IMAGO / Sebastian Frej

Brazil head coach Carlo Ancelotti is already looking towards the 2028 Copa America after his side suffered a disappointing last-16 exit at the 2026 World Cup.

The Selecao negotiated a tough Round of 32 tie against Japan, only to fall to a 2-1 defeat to Norway in what proved to be Neymar's final game in international football.

After having two months to reflect upon their worst World Cup performance since 1990, Brazil returned to action with back-to-back friendlies against Australia, beginning with a dramatic 1-1 draw that came courtesy of Rayan's 95th-minute equaliser.

Brazil produced a stronger performance in Tuesday's clash in Brisbane, fighting from 2-1 down to claim a 4-2 victory, thanks to efforts from Vanderson, Raphinha, Bruno Guimaraes and Vinicius Junior.

Ancelotti has now won 11 of his 19 matches since taking on his first role as an international manager in the summer of 2025 (D4, L4).

Brazil have emerged victorious in seven of their last 10 outings, netting at least three goals in five of those victories, so they should fancy their chances of recording a sizeable win in their first-ever meeting with India.

India International Friendlies form:

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India form (all competitions):

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Brazil International Friendlies form:

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Brazil form (all competitions):

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Team News

© Imago / AAP

India captain Gurpreet Singh Sandhu will feature between the posts for what is expected to be a busy night.

The goalkeeper will be looking for protection from a backline that could feature Abhishek Singh, Bijoy Varghese, Anwar Ali and Akash Mishra.

Williams, meanwhile, could offer one of India's main attacking threats, having scored twice in his first three appearances for the Blue Tigers.

As for Brazil, they are unable to call upon Roma's Wesley and Chelsea's Joao Pedro after the pair withdrew from the initial squad due to injury.

Barcelona star Raphinha recently left the squad after being forced off at half time of Tuesday's win with a thigh issue.

Ancelotti is likely to freshen up his side with several changes, with Vitor Reis, Martinelli, Andrey Santos, Estevao and Endrick among those who could start in Kolkata.

India possible starting lineup:

Singh Sandhu; A Singh, Varghese, Ali, Mishra; Apuia, Thapa; Partap Singh, Williams, Kuruniyan; M Singh

Brazil possible starting lineup:

Souza; Matheuzinho, Reis, Gabriel, D Santos; A Santos, Martinelli, Bidon; Estevao, Vinicius, Endrick

We say: India 0-4 Brazil

Even if Ancelotti opts to rotate his squad for Saturday's fixture, Brazil's starting lineup will still feature an array of talented players who should prove too strong for a team ranked 133 places below them in the world rankings.

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