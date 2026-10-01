Preview: Canada vs Peru - prediction, team news, lineups

In a rematch from the 2024 Copa America group stage, Canada will welcome Peru to Saputo Stadium in Montreal for a friendly on Saturday.

The Canucks began this international window with a 1-0 triumph over Chile last week, while the Peruvians drew Mexico 1-1 on Tuesday.

Match preview

Canada got off to a positive start last week, keeping their cool and controlling most of the match against Chile going ahead after just 12 minutes.

Jesse Marsch’s men had 65% of possession and rarely looked exposed defensively, collecting their second clean sheet in their last three internationals.

This weekend they can remain unbeaten in friendlies this year, as they seek to win a fourth such encounter in 2026.

In Canada this year, Les Rouges have only suffered one defeat, falling 1-0 to Switzerland in the group stage at last summer’s World Cup.

On the defensive side, they have been airtight on home soil, allowing a goal or fewer in each of those matches this year, while collecting five clean sheets.

Canada are unbeaten in their last four internationals against teams from South America and have not lost in any of those last five meetings versus that region in normal time.

© Imago / ZUMA Press Wire

Peru looked much improved in their Tuesday friendly, playing a sharper, more compact game against the Mexicans.

That will be music to the ears of Mano Menezes, who saw his team snap a two-match losing run on that occasion and concede just once, which is six fewer than they had allowed in their two friendlies combined before that.

On Saturday, the aim will be to defeat a CONCACAF opponent for just the second time in their last six meetings against that region, beating Haiti in a friendly earlier this year, 2-1.

Peru have failed to win their last two internationals when netting the opening goal, earning a draw in both instances this year.

They will hope to end a three-match winless run on Saturday in North America, losing in two of those instances.

Saturday will mark their second ever visit to Canada, with Los Incas winning that previous encounter in Toronto 2-0 in 2010.

Canada International Friendlies form:

Canada form (all competitions):

Peru International Friendlies form:

Team News

© Imago / Ulmer/Teamfoto

The Canadians have a host of players missing for this window, including captain Alphonso Davies, who is taking an extended honeymoon.

Also out are Ismael Kone due to a tibia fracture, while Jeevan Badwal is recovering from a hamstring strain and Derek Cornelius has a dislocated hip.

Jonathan David netted his record 43rd goal for the national team last weekend, while Richie Laryea can move into a tie for seventh in all-time caps on Saturday.

In Peru, Fabio Gruber is out with a knee problem, Andre Carrillo has a muscle issue and Kenji Cabrera is recovering from foot surgery.

Against Mexico, we saw four new faces in the starting 11 who did not begin their 4-1 friendly defeat against the USA, including Erick Noriega, Marco Huaman, Oslimg Mora and Adrian Ugarizza.

Jairo Velez had their only strike on Tuesday, which came just a few minutes before the half-hour mark, his fifth for the national team.

Canada possible starting lineup:

St. Clair; Sigur, Ivanisevic, De Fougerolles, Laryea; Buchanan, Eustaquio, Saliba, Millar; J. David, Oluwaseyi

Peru possible starting lineup:

Gallese; Sonne, Araujo, Noriega, Lopez; Cartagena, Concha; Margallanes, Valera, Soyer; Lapadula

We say: Canada 1-0 Peru

Without Davies, we might not see as much creativity from the Canadians, but on home soil they should feel more than comfortable handling a Peruvian side that lack balance and do not offer a ton going forward.

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