Argentina lineup vs. Burkina Faso: Predicted XI as Lionel Scaloni hints at penultimate Lionel Messi appearance

Lionel Scaloni has hinted that talisman Lionel Messi could play in some capacity against Burkina Faso on Saturday night, but it is highly unlikely that the nation's greatest player will be risked ahead of his final international appearance against Benin.

The Albiceleste will assess the fitness of Lautaro Martinez after the Inter Milan captain was withdrawn with a suspected injury during the midweek demolition of Bolivia, making the prolific striker a major doubt for this weekend.

Martinez's potential absence affords Jose Lopez a golden opportunity to start in the frontline alongside Atletico Madrid forward Julian Alvarez.

Further back, Como sensation Nico Paz is almost certain to feature again after grabbing a goal and an assist against Bolivia, with the creative starlet eager to dazzle the home crowd in Buenos Aires once more.

Paz is expected to be joined by Gianluca Prestianni on the opposing flank, whilst Ezequiel Fernandez and Exequiel Palacios anchor the engine room in the centre of the park.

Having handed senior international debuts to Roman Vega, Valentin Gomez, Fernandez, Santiago Simon and Leonel Flores in midweek, Scaloni could also offer maiden caps from the bench to Matias Soule, Santiago Castro and Tomas Palacios.

In defence, Vega is tipped to retain his berth at left-back, forming a back four alongside Agustin Giay, Cristian Romero and Lisandro Martinez.

This rearguard will line up directly ahead of first-choice goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez, who will take his customary place between the sticks to marshal the world champions.

Argentina possible starting lineup:

E. Martinez; Giay, Romero, L. Martinez, Vega; Paz, Palacios, Equi, Prestianni; Alvarez, Lopez