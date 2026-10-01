Preview: Ivory Coast vs Cameroon - prediction, team news, lineups

African giants Ivory Coast and Cameroon go head-to-head at Stade Alassane Ouattara in an international friendly on Saturday evening.

With six and four points respectively from their opening two outings, both sides have made positive starts to their 2027 AFCON campaigns and will be looking to end the September/October window on a high.

Match preview

Back for a second stint, Herve Renard has quickly justified his reappointment, with Tuesday’s 2-0 victory over Somalia at Stade Felix Houphouet-Boigny - thanks to late goals from Yann Gboho and Bazoumana Toure - maintaining his 100% record.

As he did at the start of his successful first spell in 2014, Renard has won both of his opening two matches in regulation time and remains the only Ivory Coast manager to do so in the last 16 years, since Francois Zahoui in 2010.

In keeping with Renard's philosophy, Les Elephants have been solid defensively, keeping two clean sheets and facing only three shots on target in 180 minutes. Consequently, they are one of six teams yet to concede in AFCON qualifying.

While Saturday’s clash with Cameroon is only a friendly, some would argue it is Renard’s toughest test so far, with the contest expected to be highly competitive.

Saturday's hosts have had the upper hand in this fixture of late, going unbeaten in five of the last six meetings, most recently a 1-1 draw at the 2025 AFCON, which saw both teams drop their only points of the group stage.

© Imago / Didier Lefa Studio

Like their upcoming opponents, Cameroon are still in the early stages of a new managerial era, with David Pagou overseeing just his ninth match in charge during Tuesday’s 1-1 draw with the Republic of Congo at Stade Alphonse Massemba-Debat.

Despite enjoying long periods of dominance, the Indomitable Lions were unable to claim all three points and build on their opening victory over Comoros. Nevertheless, they remain at the summit of their AFCON qualifying group, one point ahead of Namibia.

Balancing two managerial roles is no easy feat, but Pagou has impressed during his short tenure with Cameroon, which he is currently combining with his duties at Coton Sport de Garoua.

A victory over Ivory Coast - something Cameroon have achieved only once since November 2014 - would provide a significant boost as the nation aims to reclaim its stature in African football.

However, the Central Africans must address a concerning trend to improve their chances on Saturday: they have conceded the opening goal in four of their last five meetings with Ivory Coast, who themselves have struck first in five of their previous six matches ahead of this weekend’s clash.

Ivory Coast International Friendlies form:

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Ivory Coast form (all competitions):

Cameroon International Friendlies form:

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Cameroon form (all competitions):

Team News

© Imago / Vincent Kimto/ David Michael Productions

After both coming off the bench to score against Somalia, Bazoumana Toure and Yann Gboho could be handed starting berths here.

A start would see Gboho make his full debut for Cote d’Ivoire as the Coventry City man continues to settle into the squad.

Now on 107 appearances, Franck Kessie stands just three caps short of matching Max Gradel, who is currently third in the hosts’ all-time appearance list.

With Andre Onana unavailable, Blondy Noukeu has established himself as the first-choice goalkeeper, though either Emile Lako or Simon Ngapandouetnbu could be selected to start here.

Ivan Cedric and Harouna Djibirin remain the only outfield players in the current Cameroon squad yet to make their debuts, and both will be keen to feature.

Manchester United winger Bryan Mbeumo serves as Cameroon’s focal point in attack, having netted eight goals in 34 appearances.

Ivory Coast possible starting lineup:

Lafont; Konan, Ndicka, Agbadou, Zogbe; Sangare, Oulai; Pepe, Yalcouye, Diomande; Wahi

Cameroon possible starting lineup:

Noukeu; Tchamba, Kotto, Keller; Njoh, Fosso, Nyngue, Ebong, Tchamadeu; Namaso, Mbeumo

We say: Ivory Coast 2-1 Cameroon

Five of the last six encounters between Ivory Coast and Cameroon have produced fewer than three goals, underlining the typically low-scoring nature of this fixture.

However, we anticipate a departure from that trend, with the hosts expected to prevail in an entertaining contest.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.