Preview: Trinidad and Tobago vs Curacao - prediction, team news, lineups

Group A action in the CONCACAF Nations League wraps up on Sunday as Trinidad and Tobago seek to avoid relegation when they welcome Curacao to Hasely Crawford Stadium in Port of Spain.

Curacao's 1-0 win over the Soca Warriors on matchday three secured them a place in the quarter-finals, while TNT remain without a point in this edition of the tournament.

Match preview

Trinidad have one more match to try to rescue themselves from a descent into League B, a place they have not been in the Nations League since the 2022-23 campaign.

It has been anything but a memorable year for this program, and on Sunday the men's team can snap a six-match losing run on the international stage.

While a win might not guarantee them a spot in League A next season, Derek King’s men would avoid going pointless in this competition for the first time.

Second half’s have absolutely killed them in this season’s Nations League, with this team conceding four of their six goals in the final 45 minutes.

TNT could win their first match at Hasely Crawford Stadium this weekend since crushing Saint Kitts and Nevis 6-2 in June 2025.

At the same time, the Soca Warriors won their only other Nations League meeting with Curacao at that venue back in 2023, 1-0, thanks to a goal a few minutes before the 90.

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What a group phase we are seeing from Curacao, as this little island nation can do no wrong in this tournament for now.

Dick Advocaat’s men are already assured of making the knockout phase of this tournament for the first time, and, on Sunday, can secure first place.

With a win, they would become just the second CONCACAF side in League A to finish with a perfect record in the group stage, with the other one being Mexico in 2019-20.

Away from home, this team can extend their Nations League unbeaten run to four matches on Sunday, emerging victorious in those last two instances.

As the visitors, Curacao have outscored their last two Nations League opponents by a combined margin of 9-3, and this weekend they can win consecutive League A outings away from home for the first time.

The Blue Wave are unbeaten in their last four internationals versus TNT and will seek their first victory against them in Port of Spain this weekend.

Trinidad and Tobago CONCACAF Nations League form:

Curacao CONCACAF Nations League form:

Curacao form (all competitions):

Team News

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Between matchdays two and three, only four Trinidad players maintained their place in that starting 11, Rio Cardines, Jaheim Joseph, Dantaye Gilbert and Levi Garcia.

Denzil Smith got the call between the sticks the last time out in place of Jabari Brice, while several MLS players were unused substitutes, including Dante Sealy, Tyrese Spicer and Wayne Frederick.

At Curacao, Jurien Gaari moved to within two caps of Cuco Martina for third all-time, making his 65th appearance for the national team on Thursday, while Kenji Gorre is one cap behind Rangelo Janga for seventh.

Juninho Bacuna now has 16 goals for them all-time, one fewer than his brother Leandro for second, with the latter still level with Eloy Room regarding all-time caps, with the Miami FC goalkeeper collecting his first clean sheet of the tournament on Thursday.

Trinidad and Tobago possible starting lineup:

Smith; Powder, Ngwenya, Henry, De Gannes; Phillips, Gilbert; Telfer, Moore, Sealy; L. Garcia

Curacao possible starting lineup:

Room; Sambo, Gaari, Obispo, Floranus; Comenencia, L. Bacuna; Noslin, J. Bacuna, Thomas; Locadia

We say: Trinidad and Tobago 1-1 Curacao

It will be desperate times for TNT, knowing what is at stake, though we do not expect that urgency will be enough to earn them a victory against Curacao, who have so much momentum on their side.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.