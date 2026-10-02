Preview: Exeter City vs Rotherham United - prediction, team news, lineups

In the ninth round of League Two fixtures this season, two newly-relegated sides will square off as Exeter City welcome Rotherham United.

A slow start leaves the hosts sat 21st in the League Two table, while their visitors are four points better off in 13th spot.

Match preview

Exeter City head into the weekend in search of just a second win of the season in League Two following their relegation last time around.

They arrived in the fourth tier hoping to bounce back, but the Grecians are yet to get going, winning one and losing four of their first eight league matches while only scoring four goals.

That solitary victory came in August, and their only win in the eight games since came in the EFL Trophy last month before the last four matches produced three losses and a draw.

After sharing the points in League Two with Tranmere Rovers and falling in an EFL Trophy penalty shootout to Cheltenham Town, Matt Taylor's team visited Bristol Rovers on Saturday and left empty-handed as Fabrizio Cavegn scored the only goal of the game around the hour mark.

Now sat 21st with just six points on the board, and having failed to score in their last four league games, Exeter City will be desperate to kickstart their season with a home win on Saturday.

© Iconsport / Arthur Haigh, WhiteRosePhotos / Alamy

They meet Taylor's former club who have also experienced a relatively slow start to life back in the fourth tier after relegation.

Following a second drop in three years, Rotherham United find themselves in 13th spot after eight League Two games, having won two and lost two of those.

The Millers are, at least, unbeaten in their last four games in all competitions, firstly being held to a 3-3 draw at home to Salford City before visiting Northampton Town and putting three points on the board in a 1-0 victory.

Then on the back of an EFL Trophy penalty shootout win away at York City, Alex Bruce's side hosted Crewe Alexandra last weekend and fell behind to an early own goal, before they were able to take a share of the points as Paul Mullin levelled on the stroke of half time.

Now sat 13th, but only trailing seventh place by three points at this early stage, and seemingly showing signs of life under Bruce, Rotherham United will hope to continue their steady improvement with another away League Two victory after getting past Northampton in their last game on the road.

Exeter City League Two form:

Exeter City form (all competitions):

Rotherham United League Two form:

Rotherham United form (all competitions):

Team News

© Iconsport / Arthur Haigh, WhiteRosePhotos / Alamy

Exeter City are still without Ed Turns, who is yet to feature this season, while Sonny Cox has also missed the last four matches through injury.

New arrival Danny Rose has been given the nod up front in recent weeks, as the Grecians seek to solve their attacking struggles, while Gwion Edwards, Reece Cole and Ethan Sutherland lined up in support last time out.

Charlie Cummins has been a mainstay in midfield this season and should again be joined by Jake Doyle-Hayes.

Rotherham United continue to deal with a long injury list, with Lenny Agbaire, Klaidi Lolos, George Sebine and Jamie Jellis all sidelined, while Fabio Tavares and Ewan Otoo were also sidelined last weekend.

They may be unchanged from last week's draw if Tavares and Otoo are still out, with new arrival Dominic Iorfa likely to continue in a back three alongside Denzel Hall and Sonny Aljofree despite his own goal last time out.

Paul Mullin will continue to lead the line, having scored four League One goals since his summer arrival.

Exeter City possible starting lineup:

Bycroft; Samuel, Taylor, Fitzwater, Woodhouse; Cummins, Doyle-Hayes; Edwards, Cole, Sutherland; Rose

Rotherham United possible starting lineup:

Eyestone; Hall, Iorfa, Aljofree; Nemane, Spence, Ashley, Austerfield, Buyabu; Bradshaw, Mullin

We say: Exeter City 0-1 Rotherham United

Exeter City have struggled to adjust and reverse their fortunes in League Two since relegation, particularly in attack, while their visitors are starting to show more encouraging signs, and we back the Millers to come out on top against their former boss at the weekend.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.