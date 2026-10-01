Preview: Estonia vs Luxembourg - prediction, team news, lineups

Estonia will look to extend their unbeaten streak in their 2026-27 Nations League C group on Saturday, when they welcome Luxembourg to Lillekula Stadium.

The hosts come into the clash in third with two points from their first two clashes in the international break, whereas Luxembourg are second with three points despite losing 3-0 to Iceland on Tuesday.

Match preview

Estonia were held to a goalless stalemate by Bulgaria on Tuesday, and they can have few complaints with the result considering their only shot inside the box came in the 57th minute.

It will be a concern to boss Jurgen Henn that his side have only netted three goals in their last five games, failing to score more than once in any of their past six matches.

Blueshirts are at least unbeaten in their four most recent games, winning on two occasions, and a victory on the weekend would be their fifth in eight clashes.

The hosts managed to keep three clean sheets during their undefeated streak, and they kept their opponents at bay in each of their last two home fixtures.

However, Estonia were winless in their prior six home outings, suffering four losses and settling for a stalemate twice.

© Imago / Sportimage

Luxembourg were resoundingly beaten by Iceland, producing just one attempt on target, while their opponents were able to take numerous shots from near the six-yard box.

Their defensive frailty was somewhat surprising given they had kept three clean sheets in their prior five games while only conceding two goals.

The visitors emerged as victors in four of those five games, though two of those successes came against 161st-ranked Malta.

A win for Jeff Strasser's side on Saturday would represent his team's first ever against Estonia, with their hosts having won two of their three encounters.

Die Roten Lowen have won each of their last three away contests, most recently beating Bulgaria 2-1 on September 26 in their opening fixture of the 2026-27 Nations League.

Estonia Nations League form:

D

D

Estonia form (all competitions):

W

L

W

W

D

D

Luxembourg Nations League form:

W

L

Luxembourg form (all competitions):

W

W

L

W

W

L

Team News

© Iconsport / SOPA Images Limited / Alamy

Estonia wing-back Robi Saarma was forced off against Bulgaria due to injury, and his void could be filled by Frank Liivak on the right.

The wide player may be asked to support a back three consisting of Maksim Paskotsi, Erko Tougjas and Karol Mets.

Markus Poom is set to be stationed at the base of midfield, while Karel Mustmaa and Patrik Kristal are likely to be trusted together up front.

Luxembourg will hope that centre-backs Enes Mahmutovic and Dirk Carlson can rediscover their defensive solidity, though the duo will need help from defensive midfielder Mathias Olesen.

In the forward line, it would not be surprising to see striker Aiman Dardari supported by Vincent Thill and Hamza Kadamani.

Estonia possible starting lineup:

Hein; Paskotsi, Tougjas, Mets; Liivak, Soomets, Poom, Kait, Schjonning-Larsen; Mustmaa, Kristal

Luxembourg possible starting lineup:

Moris; Jans, Mahmutovic, Carlson, Bohnert; Moreira, Olesen, Barreiro; Thill, Dardari, Kadamani

We say: Estonia 1-1 Luxembourg

Saturday's clash is unlikely to live long in the memory, especially as both sides have been strong defensively over the past weeks and months.

Perhaps Estonia and Luxembourg will have to share the spoils, with the visitors' strong away form cancelled out by the hosts' resilience.

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